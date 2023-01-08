ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sometimes a team just has one of those nights when nothing goes right. But having such a night while facing one of the premier teams in Ohio is a bad time to do it.
That happened to Rock Hill (9-5) on Saturday, which lost to small-school girls basketball power Portsmouth Notre Dame 55-22 in the late game of the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.
The Titans (13-0) scored the first 11 points, led 33-13 at halftime and were ahead by as many as 32 points in the unexpectedly lopsided triumph.
Annie Dettweller scored 15 points and Ella Kirby 14 for Notre Dame. Dettweller grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. Gracie Ashley scored 11 points.
The Redwomen originally were supposed to play South Gallia, another strong team, but when Martin County (Kentucky) dropped out of the event on Wednesday, the field’s lineup was shuffled.
“We want to play teams such as this,” Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey said. “We’ve improved our schedule a lot. We could have scheduled lighter and had two losses instead, but that doesn’t make us better.”
Bailey and Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, the event director, possess a strong friendship. Bailey said when Buchanan approached him about playing Notre Dame, there was no problem in making the switch.
“I told him we just wanted to play somebody good who would make us better for the tournament,” Bailey said.
Hope Easterling led the Redwomen with seven points.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.