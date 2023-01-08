The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rock Hill’s Hadyn Bailey (1) drives for a layup ahead of Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Ella Kirby Saturday during a high school basketball game at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sometimes a team just has one of those nights when nothing goes right. But having such a night while facing one of the premier teams in Ohio is a bad time to do it.

That happened to Rock Hill (9-5) on Saturday, which lost to small-school girls basketball power Portsmouth Notre Dame 55-22 in the late game of the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

