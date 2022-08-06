Huntington takes on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA state championship game Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling. The Highlanders suffered an unexpectedly lopsided loss, 62-21, in the game.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Martinsburg’s Hudson Clement (3) spins into the end zone for a score against Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA state championship game last December at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School football spent much of last season seeing a “1” in front of its name in the Associated Press poll, but ended it with a “1” at the end of the record.
“It hurts looking up there and seeing the one,” Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow said. “It really does.”
Huntington High was 13-0 before the Class AAA state championship game, an unexpectedly lopsided 62-21 loss to Martinsburg in Wheeling. The Highlanders said that defeat motivates them to be one victory better this season.
“Definitely,” junior tackle Robby Martin said. “That’s not the way we wanted it to end. We’re working hard, everybody’s working hard, to get back there again and finish it.”
Huntington High figures to be a strong contender for another state title game run. The league coaches’ pick to repeat as champions of the rugged Mountain State Athletic Conference, the Highlanders return considerable talent. Lochow, committed to the University of Dayton, is the House Award winner as the state’s top quarterback. Martin owns more than one dozen major-college scholarship offers. Zah Zah Jackson, who has four major-college offers, leads a talented group of receivers. Plenty of young talent exists at running back. Donovan Jackson heads a strong defense and Jonathan Aya-Ay is the state’s premier kicker.
The offensive line, though, is the main area of concern. Four starters are gone from last year’s team.
“Last year we had great leadership in our program,” coach Billy Seals said. “That’s the biggest thing we’re looking at this year, who are going to be the leaders of the program, make sure we practice well every day and put forth great effort.”
Lochow and Martin say they’re in, the Martinsburg loss fueling their desire.
Lochow suffered through a rare uneven performance against the Bulldogs, throwing five interceptions. The standout passer wasn’t to blame for the loss, however, as miscues by others helped Martinsburg turn a 7-7 game into a 28-7 lead in a matter of six minutes.
Lochow threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Nakyin Herrell to pull Huntington High within 28-16 and added a 1-yard TD run in the second half, but the Highlanders couldn’t catch up.
Lochow said he and his teammates can’t let the title-game performance taint their 2022 season. He said they will, however, remember and be inspired by it.
“It does a lot every day,”Lochow said. “It motivates me. I know it motivates all of us and pushes us every day.”
Seals said Martinsburg “took us behind the woodshed” and his team shouldn’t be complacent after such a loss. Seals said he thinks his players understand the balance of needing to remember and forget so they may learn from the defeat and make something good from it.
“We felt like we were a really good football team last year,” Seals said. “They understand what they have to do to get better each day. We want to be 1-0 at the end of the week every week.”
Huntington High opens the season Aug. 26 at Spring Valley.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
