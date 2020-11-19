HUNTINGTON — Philip “Tiger” LaVerde said he admires Ironton’s strength, power and physical play.
The Kirtland High School football coach suggested those qualities might give the Fighting Tigers (11-0) an advantage over his smaller, quick Hornets (10-0) in their Division V state championship game at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio.
The problem is, Ironton was bigger, stronger and more physical last season, but the quicker, smaller Hornets won 17-7 in the state title game in Canton.
“They’re big and fast and strong and physical,” LaVerde said of the Tigers. “It’s going to be a very hard challenge for our kids. We’re not very big. We were very little last year and we’re little again. We have little, quick kids who lift weights and work very hard.”
The Hornets feature just three offensive linemen who weigh more than 200 pounds and just on one defense. By contrast, every player on Ironton’s offensive and defensive lines are larger than 200 pounds. All-American linebacker/running back Reid Carrico is 6-foot-3, 235 pounds.
LaVerde is 184-17 in 15 seasons and owns five state championship trophies. He said he figures the title contest will be low scoring, as it was in 2019.
“Ironton probably is a little better up front this year,” LaVerde said. “Their defense is very good and our defense has been good all year. Usually the team that makes the fewest mistakes wins.”
Carrico said the Tigers have pointed to this rematch since the final seconds ticked off the clock after last year’s title game.
“We’ve got some unfinished business,” Carrico said. “We’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. lying in bed thinking of what we could have done better.”
Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said he is pleased how younger players stepped up to replace those who graduated.
“These guys have stepped up and answered the call every time we’ve asked them, even when faced with a pandemic,” Pendleton said. “They’ve done a great job.”
Spectrum News 1 will televise the game live, with streaming available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum. Streaming is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers. WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM will offer a radio broadcast of the contest.