HUNTINGTON — The last time Huntington's Mark Tolliver got a Hole-in-One on a golf course, his son Brandon was barely old enough to swing a club.
On Sunday, they got to enjoy his second ace together as it occurred during the Parent-Child Tournament at Glade Springs.
Tolliver's second career Hole-in-One came on No. 12 on the Stonehaven Course.
"My second Hole-in-One, and it has been 28 years since my last," Tolliver said in an E-mail. "That is a lot of golf."
The irony of the ace is that it came on his first swing of the day. Team Tolliver started the day on No. 12, along with Buck and Scott Steele from Lewisburg.
For the ace, Tolliver used a pitching wedge from 138 yards out.
Boyd does it again
South Point's Jim Boyd continues to go low on the golf course.
The 87-year-old golfer shot a 76 on Monday in the rain at Riviera Country Club.
Witnesses were Gary Taylor, Mike Fairburn and George White.