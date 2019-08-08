The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Golfers who shoot their age always celebrate an eye-opening feat.
Mark Tolliver's round at Riviera Country Club on Wednesday was a bit more unusual than most, however.
That's because Tolliver is only 61 years old.
Tolliver carded an incredible round - 9-under 61 - at Riviera to match his age.
Prior to Wednesday, Tolliver's previous best was a 63.
The 61-year-old from Lesage shot 5-under in league play and continued his strong play, going 4-under on the back.
Witnesses were Bob Dunkle and John Stevens.