The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - Golfers who shoot their age always celebrate an eye-opening feat.

Mark Tolliver's round at Riviera Country Club on Wednesday was a bit more unusual than most, however.

That's because Tolliver is only 61 years old.

Tolliver carded an incredible round - 9-under 61 - at Riviera to match his age.

Prior to Wednesday, Tolliver's previous best was a 63.

The 61-year-old from Lesage shot 5-under in league play and continued his strong play, going 4-under on the back.

Witnesses were Bob Dunkle and John Stevens.

