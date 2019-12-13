GLENHAYES — Tolsia jumped to a 20-0 lead and rolled to a 68-27 victory over Covenant Thursday night in girls high school basketball.
The Rebels (2-2) led 43-5 at halftime. Autumn Block and Maddie Maynard each scored nine points to lead Tolsia.
Kassie Venoy paced the Eagles (0-5) with 19 points.
COVENANT 0 5 12 10 — 27: Venoy 19, Jackson 6, Bumgarner 2.
TOLSIA 20 23 14 11 — 68: Block 9, Maynard 9, Marcum 7, Browning 8, Johnson 4, Ball 4, Wilson 8, J. Young 8.
FAIRLAND 60, GALLIA ACADEMY 31: The Dragons outscored the Blue Angels 20-3 in the third quarter to overcome a sluggish start and win an Ohio Valley Conference game in Rome Township, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (0-6 overall, 0-4 OVC) led 10-7 after the first quarter and trailed just 21-19 at halftime before Fairland (4-2, 3-1) pulled away in the second half.
Jenna Stone led the Dragons with 20 points. Emma Marshall scored 18 and Tomi Hinkle 13. Maddy Petro scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Angels. Alex Barnes scored 10 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 9 3 9 — 31: Barnes 10, Petro 11, Wilcoxon 3, Reed 5. Clark 2.
FAIRLAND 7 14 20 19 — 60: Marshall 18, Roland 2, Brumfield 3, Burcham 2, Hinkle 13, Stone 20
WAYNE 56, LOGAN 36: The Pioneers outscored the Wildcats 33-16 in the second half to win at home.
Alana Eves led Wayne (3-0) with 16 points. Sara Hooks scored 10. Peyton Ilderton scored 14 to lead Logan (1-2).
LOGAN 7 13 9 7 — 36: Ilderton 14, Quick 8, Tothe 5, Blankenship 3, Elkins 2, Goff 2, Conn 2.
WAYNE 9 14 19 14 — 56: Eves 16, Hooks 10, Tabor 9, Marshall 6, Stroud 4, Wallace 4, Hood 3, Ross 2, Williams 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 56, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 45: Rachael Hayes scored 15 points and Taylor Sells 10 as the Vikings (2-4) defeated the Tartans.
Boys
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 73, BUFFALO 66: Kaden Warner scored 22 points and Zavion Johnson 18 to help the Irish (2-0) defeat the Bison (0-1).
Gunnell Hickman scored 10 points for Huntington St. Joe.
Alec Hanshaw paced Buffalo with 20 points. Noah Thompson scored 16 and Ian Thompson 12.
BUFFALO 8 19 22 17 — 66: I. Thompson 12, N. Thompson 16, England 8, Landers 2, Shaman 4, Whittington 4, Hanshaw 20.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 14 28 16 15 — 73: Warner 22, Barlow 6, Motley 9, Ferguson 4, Hickman 10, Layne 4, Johnson 18.
TOLSIA 82, COVENANT 67: Jesse Muncy scored 36 points to lead the Rebels to a triumph over the Eagles in Glenhayes.
Tyler Johnson scored 21 points and Austin Salmons 17 for Tolsia.
Wednesday games
Girls
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 51, SYMMES VALLEY 38: The Titans raced to a 28-5 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Taylor Schmidt led Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-0 overall, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference) with 21 points. Ava Hassel scored 11. Rachael Hayes paced Symmes Valley (1-4, 0-3) with 10 points.
HANNAN 52, OVC 26: Julie Frazier scored 20 points and Bailey Coleman 12 as the Wildcats (1-1) beat the home-standing Defenders (1-5). Lauren Ragan scored 11 for Ohio Valley Christian.
FAIRVIEW 53, GREEN 37: Rachel Hanshaw scored 19 points to help the Eagles (5-0) past the Bobcats Kasey Kimbler led Green (4-1) with 23 points.
RIPLEY 48, POINT PLEASANT 25: Katlyn Sarver and Kaylei Blackburn combined for 31 points for the Vikings in the home win. Ripley (1-1) held the Big Blacks to single figure points in three quarters.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 54, PIKETON 53: Reece Thomas made a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in overtime to lift the Blue Devils (1-1) over the Red Streaks (2-2) in the Buckeye Elite Classic at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy with 16 points.
Thomas scored 11. Chris Chandler paced Piketon with 23 points.
HANNAN 45, OVC 36: The Wildcats (1-0) used an 11-0 second-half run to rally past the Defenders (4-7) in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Casey Lowery led Hannan with 21 points. Ryan Hall pulled down 22 rebounds. Mark Oliver led Ohio Valley Christian with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Conner Walter scored 10 points and snatched 11 rebounds.