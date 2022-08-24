FORT GAY, W.Va. — Things will look different for the Tolsia Rebels football team in 2022, and different is not always a bad thing.
The Rebels went the entirety of the 2021 season without winning a game then hit the reset button in the offseason as former coach Eric Crum stepped down, along with his top assistant coach Wade Cyrus, who serves now as the athletic director at the school.
Enter David Thompson, a well-known and respected coach in the area, who was named as Crum’s replacement in the offseason, and who brings a fresh perspective for the Rebels as they build from the ground up.
“Being a new coach with a different philosophy, the kids are excited about it,” Thompson said. “Coach Crum was a phenomenal guy and he and coach (Wade) Cyrus have helped me transition into the head coaching position and have been a lot of help.”
Thompson has spent nearly the last three decades coaching football at all levels from youth league to middle school, and was previously an assistant coach with the Rebels under Drew Waller.
Thompson knew a good offseason was the first domino that needed to fall for the Rebels to be able to turn the page from a season ago, and he believes they had it in summer 2022.
“When you lose like that, it tends to stick with you and bleed into your mentality but we’ve worked so much to change that and it’s really shown in practice and I hope it translates into wins this year,” Thompson said.
On offense, Cameron Ratliff returns as the quarterback and Jacob Litton will be the primary running back, working behind what Thompson said might be one of the biggest offensive lines, in terms of sheer size, that the school has ever had.
Kaleb Walker has impressed the coaching staff through his leadership in practices leading up to the 2022 season, and will play on the line next to junior Levi Parsley, who has started since his freshman season.
On defense, Thompson hopes to return to an aggressive style of play, one that he grew up on.
“We’ve preached that a lot this offseason about chasing (players) down and hitting. That is our brand of football,” Thompson said.
Overall, Thompson is hopeful Tolsia will compete in his first year as a head coach, but knows it’ll take work to get there.
“They’ll be as good as they want to be. They have the talent, now it’s just about putting it together,” Thompson said. “It’s my job as a head coach, and our assistant coaches, too, to get them there.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.