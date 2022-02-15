GLENHAYES -- Kerrigan Salmons scored 15 points to lead Tolsia (13-4), ranked third in West Virginia Class A, to a 73-24 triumph over Grace Christian Monday night in girls high school basketball.
Lynndsey Cassell and Autumn Block each scored 11 points for Tolsia, which took advantage of 30 turnovers by the Soldiers (12-6).
Sydney Cicenas led Grace Christian with nine points.
The Soldiers begin West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament play vs. Mt. Hope Christian at noon Thursday at West Virginia State University in Institute.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 4 8 7 5 -- 24: Cicenas 9, Newcome 4, C. Adkins 3, Adams 2, Holderby 2, Eddy 2, Wilson 2.
TOLSIA 24 21 15 13 -- 73: Salmons 15, L. Cassell 11, Block 11, Snyder 9, Artrip 6, Young 6, Evans 4, M. Cassell 8, Stevens 3.
WHEELERSBURG 53, IRONTON 32: The host Pirates (21-0), top-ranked in Ohio Division III, pulled away in the second half to beat the Fighting Tigers in a sectional tournament game. Makenna Walker led Wheelersburg with 20 points. Lexie Rucker chipped in 10. Evan Williams paced Ironton (10-13) with 15 points. The top-seeded Pirates entertain No. 8 seed North Adams at 1 p.m., Saturday, in Waverly. The Green Devils advanced with a 40-32 win over Coal Grove.
IRONTON 13 10 12 7 -- 32: Deer 0, Gonzalez 0, Evan Williams 15, Carpenter 8, Lackey 0, C. Cecil 2, K. Williams 3, L. Morgan 0, K. Cecil 0, I. Morgan 4, White 0, Bowen 0.
WHEELERSBURG 13 18 10 12 -- 53: Whittaker 7, Coriell 5, Heimbach 0, Kennard 0, Charles 0, Keeney 7, Hamilton 0, Makenna Walker 20, Lexie Rucker 10, Eaton 4.
LOGAN 58, LINCOLN COUNTY 57: The Wildcats (19-2) built a 48-34 lead and held off the Panthers (5-10). Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 22 points. Elizabeth Blankenship scored 14 for Lincoln County.
RUSSELL 51, BOYD COUNTY 28: The Red Devils (22-5) turned a 42-12 run to a blowout of the Lions (15-10) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Shaelyn Steele led Russell with 22 points. Jasmine Jordan and Audrey Biggs led Boyd County with nine points each.
TRIMBLE 56, SOUTH GALLIA 49: The Lady Cats overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Jayne Six led Trimble (14-4 overall, 8-1 Tri-Valley Conference) with 17 points. Jessie Rutt scored 13 points, including the 1,000th of her career, for South Gallia (15-6, 8-4). Emma Clary and Macie Sanders each scored 11 for the Rebels. Tori Triplett scored 10.
Boys basketball
BUFFALO 70, LINCOLN COUNTY 56: Caleb Nutter's 32-point effort led the Bison to a home victory over the Panthers. Bradley Harris scored 10 for Buffalo (10-10). Jackson Sanders scored 18 and Cam Blevins 17 for Lincoln County (4-10).
JOHNSON CENTRAL 73, BOYD COUNTY 72: The Eagles (15-8) caused a Lions turnover with 3 seconds to play to preserve a victory in Summit, Kentucky. Ryleh McKenzie led Johnson Central with 20 points. Grant Rice scored 19, Connor Lemaster 11 and Reece Collins 10. Ryan Rose grabbed 10 rebounds. Rhyece Deboard led Boyd County (19-5) with 24 points. Cole Hicks scored 15.
HANNAN 56, OVC 42: A key 11-0 run propelled the Wildcats to a win over Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. Justin Rainey led Hannan with 17 points. Austin Beaver score 15 and Bradley Haley 10 for the Defenders.