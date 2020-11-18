GLENHAYES, W.Va. — The Tolsia High School football team has anxiously awaited this weekend’s first round playoff game, hopeful to finish what they started more than a year ago.
The Rebels (4-2) earned the No. 11 seed in the West Virginia Class A playoffs, returning to the postseason for the second consecutive season and are scheduled to visit No. 6 Williamstown (5-2) Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
“Like last year, we got a tough draw here in the first round but we’re glad to be back in the playoffs. We’re going to prepare like we always do. I feel we can compete with them and have a pretty good shot,” head coach Eric Crum said.
It will be the first time in three weeks the Rebels have seen the field after the county was prohibited from playing the final two weeks of the regular season as determined by the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk map.
“It’s crazy different, you know. We’re going out for a first-round playoff game and we ain’t played in three weeks. Does it worry you a little bit? Yeah. Just not being in a game situation,” said Crum.
He added that the team’s focus has remained intact and the past week of practice had been beneficial to a team that will enter the playoff game healthier than the last time they saw the field.
“We had some key injuries and didn’t have a whole lot of depth there in the middle of the season,” said Crum. “We lost focus.”
He’s hoping the layoff won’t turn into a slow start in Sunday’s game, and says starting fast will be vital to the team’s success.
Sunday’s game can only be played, though, if both Wayne and Wood counties are Yellow or better on the state’s color-coded risk map. On last week’s WV Department of Education map, Wayne was yellow, but Wood was orange, pushing the game to Sunday and giving a chance to Wood County to get their numbers down.
Should Wayne County be ruled ineligible and Wood improves, the game would not be played and Williamstown would forfeit the contest while the Rebels advance to the next round. The winner, if played, will face the victor of 2019 runner-up and No. 3 Doddridge County and No. 14 East Hardy.
Last year, Tolsia hosted a first-round playoff game but was eliminated by Wheeling Central after a touchdown in the final seconds left the Rebels with questions of what could have been. Many pieces of that roster returned this year, and they enter the postseason bracket with unfinished business.
The Rebels began the season with a pair of win over Richwood and Wayne but dropped their next two games to East Carter (Ky) and Mingo Central before finished the regular season with wins over East Fairmont and Mount View, finishing two games over .500 in a six game season.
Tolsia’s regular season finale occurred on Oct. 23 and the time between that win over the Golden Knights and their matchup with the Yellow Jackets will be their longest layoff of the year.