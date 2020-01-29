GLENHAYES — Thirty-two minutes wasn’t enough to determine a winner between Tolsia and Tug Valley in a boys basketball game Tuesday night inside Rebel Arena at Tolsia High School but clutch free throw shooting by the home team in the overtime period gave the Rebels a 75-70 win over the visiting Panthers.
“They got us the first (meeting this season) and we’ve really done some soul searching since then and decided to come at them for the whole game,” Tolsia coach Todd Maynard said.
“I don’t think they expected us to go man for the 32 minutes, but our guys played extremely tough and I’m proud of them.”
Tolsia played from behind for much of the first half, falling quickly behind 7-2 in the first quarter but battled back and took a 24-20 lead late in the second quarter after an 8-0 run.
The Panthers’ Caleb May and Rebels’ Jesse Muncy traded shots in the final seconds before the break and Tolsia led 29-28.
The Tolsia defense tightened down underneath the rim, denying second chance points and forcing the Panthers to create shots at the perimeter for much of the first half.
When Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove and Ian Reed got each picked up a pair of personal fouls, the inside game disappeared for the visitors.
That changed in the second half.
After scoring just a single point in the first half, Colegrove exploded in the fourth quarter and overtime, sinking 13 of his 15 points when it mattered most and cleaning up the glass in the process.
But even with Colegrove and May playing at a high level, Tolsia had Jesse Muncy.
The sophomore, who was held to under 30-points for the first time in his four meeting with the rival Panthers, still managed 29 and hit many of those in key moments.
And even when he wasn’t scoring, he found the open man and let him do the work.
As well as Tolsia played defensively, Maynard said Tug Valley playing in man defense on the other end allowed for better offensive movement for the Rebels, which started with the bigs inside.
“We feel like we had the advantage when we’re in man,” Maynard said.
“Zach Ball is probably one of the best athletes here at the school and we’re a lot more mobile with those guys (Ball and Austin Salmons) in the game and it led to floor spacing and some extra opportunities for us on that end.”
Tolsia held a 48-41 lead at the end of the third quarter and had a chance to put the game away but turned the ball over three times in as many minutes at the start of the fourth, allowing Tug Valley extra possessions which it used to spark a 13-4 and regain the lead with just minutes to go.
The visitors expired the final 35 seconds of regulation, ensuring they had the final possession, but Caleb May missed a floater and the game headed to overtime.
TV 14 14 13 21 8 – 70: May 9 4-6 22, Reed 7 0-0 15, Colegrove6 3-4 15, Linville 3 0-0 7, Sorrell 2 0-0 5, Davis 2 0-0 4, 1 0-0 Savage 2
TOLSIA 12 17 19 14 13 – 75: Muncy 10 5-7 29, Ball 7 0-0 14, Johnson 3 5-6 13, Salmons 5 1-1 12, Cantrell 1 2-3 5, Sturgell 1 0-0 2