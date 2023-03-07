GLENHAYES -- When circumstances suggested this wasn't Tolsia's season, the Rebels refused to believe it.
The result is a berth in the state tournament. Seventh-seeded Tolsia (17-8) will take on No. 2 seed Tucker County (19-2) at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in a Class A quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
"We always set our goal to make it to the state tournament," Rebels coach Ric Morrone said. "Early in the year when we took a few on the chin, these girls didn't quit. They're not quitters. We'll head to Charleston and see how it goes. I'm excited to see their faces when they run onto that floor."
Tolsia began the season with a 48-43 loss at Coal Grove, which later rallied in improbable fashion to beat the Rebels 50-49 on Jan. 14. A pair of lopsided losses to Chesapeake and a 64-27 defeat at the hands of Greenup County didn't help the Rebels believe they could make it to Charleston.
A 58-50 loss to Class AA power Mingo Central on Jan. 28, however, inspired confidence, especially since the Miners beat the Rebels by 21 earlier. Since then, Tolsia has won seven straight, dispatching Lincoln County, Buffalo, Man, West Carter, Sherman and Tug Valley before defeating Huntington St. Joe 66-50 in the regional finals.
"We got beat in regionals the last two years and the goal they set was to get a home game for regional," Morrone said.
Tolsia hasn't been to the state tournament since 2016, meaning none of its players has participated in the Elite Eight.
"Nobody on this squad has got to play on that floor, so I want them to soak it in, but we're going to compete, too," Morrone said. "I'm so proud of our girls.
"They buy in. They do anything it takes. They're a coach's dream. I never question their heart."
Rebels senior Autumn Block has played on the Coliseum floor, but not in a basketball uniform.
"We went in volleyball and it was crazy," Block said. "I can't wait. I'm so excited. I'm proud of my team. I'm proud of everybody."
Kerigan Salmons leads Tolsia in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Block averages 11.3 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds. Julie Young, Amber Stevens and Emily Artip are standout defenders on a team averaging more than 10 steals per game.
The Rebels defense likely will focus heavily on Tucker County senior Kadie Colebank, who averages 16.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots a game. Junior Macy Helmick scores 11.5 points per contest.
The Tolsia-Tucker County winner advances to the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday versus the victor from Wednesday's game featuring No. 3 Doddridge County (20-5) and No. 6 Gilmore County (15-10).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
