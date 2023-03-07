The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230224-hds-tolsiagirls 4.jpg
Tolsia’s Amber Stevens (45) scraps with Tug Valley’s Haven Deskins for a loose ball Thursday during a high school basketball game in Glenhayes.

 JARRID McCORMICK | HD Media

GLENHAYES -- When circumstances suggested this wasn't Tolsia's season, the Rebels refused to believe it.

The result is a berth in the state tournament. Seventh-seeded Tolsia (17-8) will take on No. 2 seed Tucker County (19-2) at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in a Class A quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

