HUNTINGTON — There’s not much that can slow the Tolsia Rebels down when the get things going in transition, and St. Joe found out the hard way, falling 60-49 at home to the Rebels Thursday evening in high school boys basketball.
The Irish (2-5) got off to a hot start thanks to the play of Christian Layne, who scored 10 points in the first quarter, giving the Irish a 12-7 lead after the first eight minutes.
A defensive adjustment after the first quarter sparked a flame for the Tolsia (4-1) defense and left St. Joe with empty possessions and turnovers, many of which led directly to Tolsia points.
“We got stagnant and weren’t getting back in transition at all,” Irish coach Ryan Taylor said. “Their (Tolsia) guards are their keys and the ignition to their car.”
Layne finished with a game-high 22 points and teammate Caden Ehrihim added 15, but the speed Tolsia brought to the floor proved to be too much for the Irish, who have just six players on the roster.
Tyler Johnson and Jesse Muncy created problems for St. Joe’s offensively as they sank into a press defense after starting in a zone. Muncy, who led Tolsia with 19 points, said that was when the game started to turn around.
Tolsia connected on three consecutive buckets to take its first lead of the game at 13-12 just over two minutes into the period. Caden Ehirim ended the run by splitting on a pair of free throw attempts, but the Irish wouldn’t make a shot from the floor until a few minutes later when Marshall Reynolds connected from deep to tie the game at 16.
The Rebels’ Anthony Lovins hit a trio of 3-point shots in the first half to lead Tolsia with 9 points. Jesse Muncy had 8, including a layup at the buzzer before the break giving them a 28-20 advantage.
“We like to play fast but haven’t been taking high percentage shots recently, so we wanted to set things up when we had the chance to but really focus on dribble drives and getting to the basket,” Rebels coach Todd Maynard said.
Tolsia led by as many as 16 in the second half before Layne and Caden Ehrihim helped lead a run that brought the Irish within 6 with under four minutes to play, but Tyler Johnson made back-to-back buckets and Austin Salmons finished strong with nine points in the fourth quarter, sealing the win for the visitors.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 12 8 13 16 — 49: Layne 22, Ehrihim 15, Ignatias 6, Marshall 6
TOLSIA 7 21 17 15 — 60: uncle 18, Salmons 15, Lovins 12, Johnson 8, Cantrell 7.