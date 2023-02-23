GLENHAYES — For the third year in a row rivals Tolsia and Tug Valley met up in the Class A Region IV Section I girls sectional championship on Thursday night inside Rebel Arena.
The Lady Panthers had claimed the last two sectional titles but this time around it was the Lady Rebels who secured a home game in next week’s regional final as they came out on top 49-39.
“This is awesome,” Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said after the win. “These girls have really had an up and down year. We started out slow but finished strong. We played a really hard schedule to get ready for this. It’s been since 2016 since the last time we won a sectional and they did it. I’m really proud of them, but we got one more to go.”
The Lady Rebels were in control for the entire night as they had a double-digit lead after the first quarter when Tug Valley came out ice cold to start the game. Tolsia led 11-1 going into the second quarter, with senior Kerrigan Salmons leading the way with six first quarter points.
The Lady Panthers didn’t make their first field goal until the 5:55 mark of the second quarter when Kenzie Browning hit a jumper that cut Tolsia’s lead to 15-3.
Tug Valley cut the deficit to eight at 20-12 but Tolsia pushed the lead back to double-digits before the half and took a 26-15 lead into the locker rooms.
The Panthers trimmed the deficit to eight points on three separate occasions in the third quarter but never pulled closer.
The Lady Rebels took a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter and then took their largest lead of the night at 45-28 after a drive by Autumn Block with 5:20 left.
Tug Valley kept playing hard the rest of the game and was able to cut the deficits to seven at 46-39 with a minute to play but it was too little, too late as Tolsia secured the win.
Tug Valley shot itself in the foot at the foul line, going 6 for 23 (26%), while Tolsia made 15 of 28 free throws.
“We’re still alive, but it’s hard to digest that right at the moment,” Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said. “Certainly I thought we had opportunities even at the end, but we were just bad at the foul line. It is what it is.”
Salmons led the way for Tolsia with 15 points while Block followed her with 13 and Amber Stevens narrowly missed double-figures with nine points. Freshman Haven Deskins paced Tug Valley with 15 points. Browning and freshman Bailee Hall each chipped in 12.
Tolsia will play host to Huntington St. Joe in next week’s Region IV Co-Final while Tug Valley will have to travel to reigning Class A runner-up Gilmer County with a berth in the state tournament on the line. Both games will tip-off at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Coach (Clyde) Farley is one of my good friends,” Morrone said after the game. “I know he announced his retirement this year, but Tug Valley won the state two years ago and has been dominant in this section so this is huge and getting to play at home next week is a big plus. … But we’re going to have our hands full. We’ll be glad to be here in Glenhayes. Just one more step, we’re trying to get back to Charleston and they (St. Joe) are the next team we have to play.”
Tolsia improved to 15-8 on the season while Tug Valley fell to 8-10. For Tug Valley it will be a rematch in the Regional round as they just traveled to Glenville to play Gilmer County on Feb. 15, a game that the Lady Titans won 57-41.
Tug Valley defeated Gilmer County 65-53 in the regional final in 2021 in Naugatuck enroute to their first ever girls state championship.
“We know what we have to do against Gilmer County,” Farley said. “We had spots against them in the last game that we played pretty well. We’ll go back and get ready for that trip.”
Score by Quarters
TUG VALLEY 1 14 11 13 — 39: H. Deskins 15, K. Browning 12, B. Hall 11, H. Gillman 1.
TOLSIA 11 15 12 11 — 49: K. Salmons 15, A. Block 13, A. Stevens 9, E. Artrip 5, J. Young 4, J. Crum 2, K. Preece 1.