GLENHAYES — Cutting a piece of the net while celebrating a regional championship, Tolsia guard Julie Young dropped the scissors.
That’s one of the few mistakes the host Rebels (17-8) made Thursday in a 66-50 victory over Huntington St. Joe (12-14) in a girls high school basketball Class A, Region IV final.
Tolsia made 18 of 19 free throws and used a 44-39 rebounding edge to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2016, earning a No. 7 seed. The Rebels are slated to play second-seeded Tucker County (19-2) at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“It feels awesome,” said Tolsia senior Autumn Block, who scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. “I’ve never been to the state tournament and it’s so surreal. We went in volleyball, but never in basketball.”
The Rebels outscored the Irish 16-5 in the third quarter to break open a close game Tolsia led 30-28 at halftime.
“We are four missed layups from leading this game,” St. Joe coach Jessica Huff told her team during a timeout 16 seconds before halftime.
Huff stressed doing small tasks better, but Tolsia outperformed the Irish in those areas. St. Joe missed 13 of 22 free throws and committed 16 turnovers.
“Coach always says it comes down to the little things in a game like this,” Block said. “That’s what we focused on in practice, and the big things would follow.”
Young opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Kerigan Sammons followed with a pair of baskets, prompting a St. Joe timeout. After Ava Gallion made a 3-point shot to pull the Irish within 37-31, Jacey Crum scored from the block to spark a 6-0 Tolsia run.
“We always set our goals to make the state tournament,” said Rebels coach Ric Morrone, a 30-year coaching veteran with 13 previous state tournament berths. “I’ll be as proud to take this team there as any we’ve had.”
Tolsia opened the fourth quarter ahead 46-35 and steadily pulled away, leading by 25 points after Emily Artrip’s basket with 1:47 to play.
“I’m just so proud of our girls and our community,” Morrone said. “It was a great atmosphere. Coach Huff and her group do a great job. They’re well-coached. Our kids buy in. They do anything it takes. I’ve never questioned their heart. We’ll go one step at a time.”
Sammons scored 19 points, Amber Stevens 13 and Artrip 12 for the Rebels. Stevens pulled down 10 rebounds.
Ramey George scored 13 points and snatched 10 rebounds for the Irish. Gallion scored 13 points. Chloe Lee scored eight points and snared 11 rebounds.
