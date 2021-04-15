HUNTINGTON -- Jesse Muncy scored 24 points as Tolsia stunned Huntington High 51-50 Wednesday night in high school boys basketball at the Lucas-Archer Gym.
The Rebels (9-4), ranked eighth in Class A, outscored the Highlanders (9-3), No. 3 in Class AAAA, 13-12 in the fourth quarter to win a game that was close throughout.
Austin Salmons scored 13 points for Tolsia. Tyler Johnson chipped in 11 points.
Eli Archer led Huntington High, which has lost three in a row, with 24 points.
TOLSIA 6 19 13 13 -- 51: Muncy 24, Salmons 13, Johnson 11, Cantrell 3.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 6 20 12 12 -- 50: Archer 23, Motley 9, Smith 8, Hoffman 7, Hinton 2, Hickman 1.
Girls basketball
PARKERSBURG 64, HURRICANE 43: Sierra Mason scored 23 points as the host Big Reds defeated the host Redskins in the Division AAAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament.
Kristen Roberts scored 10 points for Parkersburg (9-8). Maggie Oduor led Hurricane with 20 points.
BUFFALO 56, POCA 36: Abby Darnley scored a career-high 31 points as the Bison (7-3) defeated the guest Dots (2-13) in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 game.
Darnley scored 12 points during a 25-5 run that put the game away and sent Buffalo into Friday's 7 p.m. championship game at Charleston Catholic (7-4). Devin Ord led Poca with 14 points and Brooke Campbell grabbed 13 rebounds.
NITRO 65, POINT PLEASANT 29: Bailey Goins scored her 2,000th career point as the homestanding Wildcats (13-1) beat the Big Blacks in the Class AAA, Region 4, Section 1 tournament.
Goins scored 18 points. Brooklyn Bowen scored 12 points and Taylor Maddox 10. Brooke Warner paced Point Pleasant with 11 points.
WINFIELD 50, RIPLEY 39: Meghan Taylor scored 17 points to lead the Generals by the visiting Vikings in a Class AAA, Region 4, Section 1 tournament game.
Kennedy Schilling scored 16 points and snared 15 rebounds for Winfield. Maianna Oglesby scored 13 points. Sophia Nichols led Ripley with 14 points. McKennan Hall scored 12.
Baseball
SYMMES VALLEY 12, WHITEOAK 1: Senior right-hander Devin Renfroe pitched a one-hitter as the Vikings clobbered the Tigers in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Levi Best went 3 for 4 for Symmes Valley (8-1). Brayden Webb, A.J. Litteral and Nick Strow all were 2 for 3. Webb and Litteral each drove in two runs.
SYMMES VALLEY 302 43 -- 12 11 0
WHITEOAK 001 00 -- 1 1 1
Renfroe and Strow; Butler, Donohoo (5) and Clift.
Hitting: (SV) Best 3-4, Webb 2-3, Litteral 2-3, Strow 2-3.
NORTHWEST 8, PORTSMOUTH 7: The host Mohawks (3-7) scored five runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Trojans (5-3).
Orville Tackett drove in the winning run and finished with three runs batted in. Dakota Secrest went 2 for 3 for Northwest. Kaleb Seals was the winning pitcher.
BOYD COUNTY 5, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Austin Clarkson homered in the first inning to give the Musketeers (4-5) a 1-0 lead, but the Lions (7-0) rallied for victory in Lloyd, Kentucky. Peyton Jackson earned the win.
RACELAND 16, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Jake Heighton hit a grand slam to help the Rams (7-2) rout the visiting Jeeps. Clay Coldiron was the winning pitcher.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 10, GREEN 6: Savannah Mart went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in to pace the Vikings (10-4 overall, 3-2 Southern Ohio Conference) by the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Kylee Thompson was 3 for 4, Desiree Simpson was 2 for 5 and Emily Estep had two RBI for Symmes Valley. Mart was the winning pitcher.
SYMMES VALLEY 250 120 0 -- 10 14 3
GREEN 000 400 2 -- 6 3 4
Mart, Wells (7) and Carpenter; Jenkins, Daniels (3) and Neal.
Hitting: (SV) Mart 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Thompson 3-4 Simpson 2-5, Estep 2 RBI.
Tennis
WAVERLY 4, WHEELERSBURG 1: Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley won singles matches to help the Tigers defeat the host Pirates, whose lone win was by Preslee Etterling.