ASHLAND – Ashland went on a 9-0 run in the third period to open a 42-29 lead and continued to stretch the margin from there to knock off Ironton, 69-53, Saturday night at Anderson Gym.
Zander Carter led the hot-shooting Tomcats on Senior Night with 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. He made 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
“That’s our style, go,” Carter said. “We knew that would make a difference. We put together a good plan and executed.”
Tristin Davis added 18 points and Rheyce Deboard 14 for Ashland (16-10). The Tomcats made 29 of 57 shots and enjoyed a 33-25 edge in rebounds. Thirteen rebounds came on the offensive end.
“Crash the glass,” Carter said. “Offensive rebounds were big.”
Ironton falls to 12-6. This was the first game between the two teams since 2018.
“Emphasis at the half was get the ball and get out fast,” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “We got better looks, and that allowed us to extend the lead. Rebounding was the main point of emphasis. They’re physical. Try to be aggressive.”
Bonner also praised Davis.
“He was big on offense. He got us out and got us set up,” Bonner said.
The third period was big as Ashland outscored the visitors, 24-15.
“One spurt killed us,” Fighting Tigers coach Chris Barnes said. “They’re too good a team to make mistakes.”
Brandon Schreck led Ironton with 14 points. Ethan White had 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Shaun Terry also netted 11 points and Landen Wilson 10.
Barnes knew Ashland would go to the boards.
“They’ve got size and length,” Barnes said. “They’re just athletic. In the second half, we got tired and took a few bad shots.”
In the first quarter, Ashland took a 10-6 lead on a 3 by Davis and remained on top the rest of the half. The Tomcats led at the break, 31-23.
Adkins had six points in the first period. Carter got six of his eight in the second period, mostly on drives to the basket. Ashland took 13 3s in the first half and made three. The Tomcats also had a 17-12 edge in rebounds. Of the 17, nine came on the offensive end.
Wilson had eight points for the Fighting Tigers, but he also had all three of the team’s fouls.
Ironton’s next game is Tuesday at home against Symmes Valley. Ashland is home Tuesday against Rowan County.
IRONTON 10 13 15 15 – 53: Barnes 2, Wilson 10, Roach 1, Schreck 14, White 11, Terry 11, Markins 3, Carpenter 2.
