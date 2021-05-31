CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Ashland defeated Fairview 13-0 in the 64th District high school baseball tournament.
Ryan Atkins earned the win.
The Tomcats scored three runs in the first inning for all the runs they needed. Atkins drove in one of those runs with a sacrifice fly. Ashland scored five runs in the second inning, one in the third and four in the fourth to advance to the championship game against Boyd County.
Track
POINT PLEASANT WINS MEET: Point Pleasant's boys and girls track teams won championships at the Frank Young Memorial at Nicholas County High School in Summersville, West Virginia.
The Big Blacks girls won seven events to total 125 points. Woodrow Wilson was second with 96 in the nine-team field.
Addy Cottrill won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 2 inches, and the discus with a heave of 123-8. Elicia Wood took the high jump at 5-0 and the 100-meter hurdles in 16.58. Katelynn Smith won the long jump, going 13-8.5.
Point Pleasant's boys won 11 events to finish with 183 points. Nicholas County was second with 129.
Preston Taylor won the 100 in 11.42 and the 200 in 23.49. Jonathan Griffin won the 400 in 51.86. Brayden Wise took the 110 hurdles in 17.27. Cael McCutcheon won the 300 hurdles in 45.22. West baker threw the shot put a winning 41-8 and Cody Schultz the discus 158-2.