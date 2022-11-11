The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — For the second time in three seasons, Ashland Blazer knocked 3A powerhouse Belfry out of the postseason as the Tomcats got a convincing 48-7 win Friday night at a soggy Putnam Stadium.

“It’s just a testament to how hard our kids have been working and how focused they have been with everything we have been trying to do and the culture we’re trying to build with our program,” first-year Tomcat coach Chad Tackett said after the win. “All the credit goes to them. They played their tails off tonight, and that’s all you can ask for.”

