ASHLAND — Despite being a mere 83 miles apart, Ashland and Fleming County never had played one another in football.
The Panthers might wish that still were the case.
The Tomcats (9-0) flogged the Panthers 42-0 Friday night in a Kentucky Class AAA region championship high school football game at soggy Putnam Stadium. Ashland advances to the state semifinals against Belfry (7-3) Friday at home. The Pirates clobbered Bell County 43-0 on Friday.
In winning its first regional championship since 1990 when they won the state championship, the Tomcats dominated, causing nearly as many fumbles (4) as they gave up first downs (6). Ashland’s vaunted defense also snagged two interceptions.
Ashland wasted little time taking the lead, as on their second play Keontae Pittman raced 68 yards for a touchdown. S.J. Lycans kicked the extra point to put the Tomcats up 7-0. Pittman added a 35-yard TD run, breaking two tackles, at 5:49 of the first quarter to make it 14-0. Hunter Gillum followed with a 44-yard scoring trek at 2:57 of the first period, making it 21-0 as Ashland scored on each of its first three possessions.
The Tomcats appeared headed for a fourth consecutive score, but Brett Mullins’ pass deflected off the hands of JT Garrett and into the hands of the Panthers’ Buddy Morgan at the Fleming County 15. The visitors’ were forced to punt, however, and on the first play Gillum sprinted 38 yards through the middle for a touchdown. Calyx Holmes booted the extra point to make it 28-0 at 6:11 of the second quarter.
The Panthers (4-4) tried to get something going with some trickery, but Tristian Rayburn intercepted Tanner Weaver’s halfback pass and returned it 22 yards to the Fleming County 18. Six plays later, J.T. Garrett scored on a 3-yard run to boost the lead to 35-0, which stood at halftime.
The second half began much as did the first, with Pittman capping a five-play, 65-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run to make it 42-0 to spark a continuous clock the rest of the way. The carry was the last for Pittman, who gained 147 yards on seven attempts, as Ashland subbed heavily the remainder of the half in securing its 10th regional title.
FLEMING COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0
ASHLAND 21 14 7 0 — 0
A — Pittman 68 run (Lycans kick)
A — Pittman 35 run (Lycans kick)
A — Gillum 44 run (Lycans kick)
A — Gillum 38 run (Holmes kick)
A — Garrett 3 run (Holmes kick)
A — Pittman 14 run (Lycans kick)