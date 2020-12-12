ASHLAND — Ashland already planned to bring it’s A-game, but after seeing Belfry gather at midfield during pregame, the Tomcats kicked it up to A-plus.
The Tomcats (10-0) defeated the Pirates 10-3 Friday night in the Kentucky high school Class AAA football semifinals at Putnam Stadium to earn a spot in the state championship game vs. Elizabethtown (12-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field in Lexington.
The victory was, in part, inspired by an act Ashland’s players and coaches considered disrespectful.
“They came out and stepped on our A, so we finished our business,” Tomcats running back Hunter Gillum said, referring to the Pirates gathering on the Ashland logo painted on the grass.
Tomcats coach Tony Love said just two other teams — Ironton and George Washington — had done that in recent memory. Ashland defeated both, topping the Patriots 47-16 and the Tigers 16-10 in overtime last season.
“It took it to a whole other level when our guys saw what was happening on our A,” Love said. “We don’t disrespect anyone. That lit a fire under our kids.”
The Tomcats didn’t really need more motivation. With a title-game berth on the line and playing the defending state champions, inspiration did abound. Add in that Belfry (8-4) eliminated Ashland 41-7 in last season’s semifinals and that the Tomcats hadn’t appeared in the championship game since 1990, emotions were plenty high.
As usual, Ashland was led by its defense, a unit that surrenders just 71 rushing yards per game. Entering the game, Belfry averaged 329 yards on the ground and was the toughest test to date for the Tomcats. Ashland passed with an A, holding the Pirates to 145 yards on 41 attempts, including 75 yards on 21 carries by talented tailback Isaac Dixon, who averaged 161 yards per game coming in.
“All credit goes to the rest of the guys on defense,” said defensive back Jack Alley, who intercepted a pass on Belfry’s final drive to quash any hopes of the Pirates rallying to win. “They played great.”
Belfry’s defense too was stout, allowing just a 14-yard touchdown run by J.T. Garrett and a 20-yard field goal by S.J. Lycans. The Pirates limited Ashland star Keontae Pittman, who earlier in the week committed to Army, to 78 yards but the talented senior tailback averaged better than 6 yards on his 12 carries.
“It was exciting to come out on defense firing and on offense firing,” Pittman said. “In our last game (at Putnam Stadium) we wanted to go out with a bang. Belfry is super tough.”
Love said he and his staff will meet Sunday to devise a plan for Elizabethtown. That includes whether to spend Friday night in or near Lexington or to bus there early on the morning of the game.