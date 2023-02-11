The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Whatever defense Spring Valley threw at Ashland, it didn’t matter. The Tomcats would size up the look, find the open shot and make the Timberwolves pay.

Ashland (18-10) knocked down 16 3-pointers and 12 buckets from two-point range and steadily pulled away to top Spring Valley, 78-48, Saturday night at the Wolves Den.

