SPRING VALLEY — Whatever defense Spring Valley threw at Ashland, it didn’t matter. The Tomcats would size up the look, find the open shot and make the Timberwolves pay.
Ashland (18-10) knocked down 16 3-pointers and 12 buckets from two-point range and steadily pulled away to top Spring Valley, 78-48, Saturday night at the Wolves Den.
“All the 3s I thought were good looks,” Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “We’d make the extra pass. When we value that, it leads to a good shot.”
Spring Valley (13-7) scored the first five points for a 4-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the opening period. Tucker Conway got Ashland’s first hoop with 5:38 on the clock. It was the first of the many 3s.
Carter and Tyson Lalonde closed the quarter with a trey each for a 22-16 lead for the visitors. The Tomcats rolled from that point to their third straight win.
Carter led Ashland with 24 points. Rheyce Deboard added 17.
“We work on shots a lot in practice,” Carter said. “Run and gun, shoot the 3. Eventually I knew we’d knock them down.”
“Play fast, push the tempo,” Bonner said. “The kids were opportunistic with their shots. For Zander, his ceiling’s high because of how hard he works.”
Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said the Tomcats just did what they excel at on offense.
“They spread us out and shot well,” Chaffin said. “You’d go help and they’d kick the ball out. It was pick your poison.”
Spring Valley came in off come-from-behind wins against Parkersburg and Hurricane earlier in the week. The Timberwolves trailed the Big Reds by 19 at one point and rallied to win, 71-63. They were down 13 to Hurricane in the second half and charged back to win, 78-76.
“We had a hard week,” Chaffin said. “Those games take it out of you.”
As it turned out, Ashland drained eight treys in each half. Now the Tomcats get a break before beginning 64th District Tournament play on Feb. 20 against Rose Hill Christian at Boyd County.
“Get some time off. That never hurts,” Carter said. “The rest helps.”
Craig Robertson and Ty Smith each hit for 13 points to lead the Timberwolves, who had their win streak end at three.
Spring Valley’s next game is Tuesday at home against Cabell Midland. The Senior Night game starts at 7 p.m.
ASHLAND 22 20 23 13 — 78: Carter 24, A. Adkins 8, Deboard 17, Davis 4, Conway 6, Freize 4, C. Davis 3, Lalonde 9, Major 3.
SPRING VALLEY 16 8 14 10 — 48: Grayson 2, Robertson 13, Adkins 9, Caldwell 9, Larsen 2, Smith 13.
