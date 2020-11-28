ASHLAND — Ashland resorted to a bit of trickery to squeak past Russell 10-7 Friday night in a Kentucky Class AAA high school football playoff game at Putnam Stadium.
J.T. Garrett took a pitch from Keontae Pittman on a reverse and took it 11 yards for the winning touchdown with 8:13 left in the third quarter. The play capped an eight-play, 62-yard drive.
The Tomcats took a 3-0 lead after S.J. Lycans’ 33-yard field goal at 3:50 of the second quarter. The kick was set up by an interception by Kolby Colburn.
The Red Devils took the lead when Carson Patrick made a leaping catch of a Charlie Jachimczuk 13-yard TD pass 1:11 before halftime.
Russell nearly pulled off a huge upset, having lost to Ashland 41-7 on Oct. 16.
The Tomcats will play host to Belfry Friday in the state quarterfinals.
ROWAN COUNTY 18, BOYD COUNTY 6: The Vikings built an 18-0 halftime lead and held off the Lions to win the Class 4A, District 6 championship in Morehead, Kentucky.
Rowan County advances to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1982 and will play at Danville on Friday.
Cole Wallace gave the Vikings a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run at 5:05 of the first quarter. Wallace made it 12-0 on a 21-yard touchdown run at 10:56 of the second quarter, then caught a screen pass from Austin Fannin for a 21-yard TD 6:15 before the half.
Boyd County scored when Carter Stephens raced 5 yards around right end for a touchdown at 6:33 of the third quarter.
PAINTSVILLE 28, RACELAND 21: The visiting Tigers won the Kentucky Class A playoff game in overtime.
Paintsville stopped Raceland at the 1-yard line on the final play to preserve the victory and advance to the quarterfinals vs. Nicholas County.
Karsten Poe, starting at quarterback for injured Jake Hyden, ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime. Braydon Combs kicked the extra point to set the score.
Poe was the star, completing 7 of 11 passes for 138 yards and rushing 10 times for 38 yards and three touchdowns. Harris Phelps carried 24 times for 128 yards for Paintsville.
Jake Heighton completed 11 of 17 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for the Rams. Heighton topped the 5,000-yard mark in passing yards for his career.
WEST CARTER 48, SHELBY VALLEY 18: Orry Perry threw for 168 yards and four touchdowns as the Comets beat the Wildcats in a Class AA playoff game in Olive Hill.
Perry set a school record with 46 touchdown passes, surpassing Braden Brown, who threw 44.
West Carter plays either Breathitt County or Leslie County Friday in the state quarterfinals.