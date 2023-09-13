Never mind that one of northeastern Kentucky’s premier rivalries no longer has district implications.
“You approach it the same. It’s Russell-Ashland,” Red Devils coach T.J. Maynard said Tuesday. “Whether district’s on the line or not, it’s still a rivalry game. It means a lot to both communities.
“When we were in the district (together), it had the added implications of playoffs on it, but it’s still a very important game to both programs, and I’m sure both programs will come out and play as hard as they can.”
Concurred Tomcats coach Chad Tackett: “Regardless of records, we always have good games with them, very competitive games, so it’s always fun for our kids to be a part of that game and that rivalry.”
The 2022 matchup was perhaps the clearest indicator of that. Russell went to Putnam Stadium sitting at 0-7 to meet an Ashland team that went on to finish the year in the Class AAA state semifinals. The Red Devils regardless had possession and were driving to try to tie or take the lead in the final minute before committing a turnover in the red zone to seal a 20-14 Tomcats victory.
Russell has found more success early this season, toting a 2-2 record into Friday’s rematch with Ashland at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
“When you’re coming to work after victories and trying to work on things and get things corrected … you’re in a lot more positive frame of mind,” Maynard said. “From the mindset part of it, preparing each week in practice, that part of it’s been good, and our kids are working really hard, but obviously we’ve got a tough challenge ahead of us this week.”
It comes in the form of the 4-0 Tomcats, who haven’t skipped a beat in the follow-up effort to their trip to the final four last season. Since a 28-21 win against Raceland in its opener, Ashland has scored 42 points or more and won by at least three scores in each of three more victories.
“We’ve had a lot of guys coming back from last year’s team, and building off their experience,” Tackett said Monday. “A lot of those guys got to play 14 games last year, so that creates a big advantage going into the next year. Having those guys return and some of the leadership we’ve had up to this point’s allowed us to get off to a good start.”
Tomcats QB LaBryant Strader has thrown for 691 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on 33-of-54 passing. He’s also rushed for four touchdowns.
Strader directs an offense that includes playmakers Braxton Jennings (230 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries, two TDs and 165 yards on six receptions, one kickoff return score) and Brandon Houston (288 receiving yards, four TDs on 14 catches).
Maverick Ashby has rushed for three scores and took an interception back to the house, and Cameron Davis owns two TD catches, one rushing score and a kickoff-return house call.
Ashland returns four full-time starting offensive linemen from last year, and the other, Joe Hicks, also made a handful of spot starts in 2022. That group makes it all go, Tackett said.
Russell’s Ethan Pack has thrown for 327 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks, going 28 of 46. Parker Mitchell has caught three of those scoring strikes, and Caden Pennington has 134 yards on eight receptions and a TD.
Andre Richardson-Crews has 337 rushing yards and three scores on 60 totes. Pack has chipped in 226 yards and a score on 44 carries.
The Red Devils must be ready to match Ashland’s physicality and intensity from the get-go, Maynard said.
“If you go in there and you’re not ready to play, things get ugly quickly, because they are that talented,” Maynard said of the Tomcats. “But just like last year, our record wasn’t real good, but our kids came out there and battled, and it was a battle until the end.”
Ashland leads the all-time series, 47-23, including victories in 16 of the last 18 meetings.
Both the Red Devils and Tomcats are playing their final game before beginning district play next week. They were together in a Class 3A district during the last KHSAA alignment cycle, but Ashland was sent back to Class 4A last offseason, while Russell stayed in Class 3A.