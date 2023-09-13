The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230819 ashlandfb 01.jpg
Buy Now

Ashland's Brandon Houston (8), Braxton Jennings (32), Asher Adkins (5) and Tay Thomas (1) help lead the Tomcats onto the field before meeting Raceland on Aug. 18 at Putnam Stadium in Ashland.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Never mind that one of northeastern Kentucky’s premier rivalries no longer has district implications.

“You approach it the same. It’s Russell-Ashland,” Red Devils coach T.J. Maynard said Tuesday. “Whether district’s on the line or not, it’s still a rivalry game. It means a lot to both communities.

Zack Klemme is HD Media’s sports director. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you