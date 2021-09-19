ASHLAND — Ashland (2-3) rushed for 326 yards in a 58-21 rout of West Jessamine (2-2) in high school football Saturday night at Putnam Stadium.
Vinincio Palladino ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and Brett Mullins 148 yards and one TD. Bailey Thacker added 164 yards and three scores on 8 of 12 passing.
Jacob Jones completed 13 of 21 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts, coached by former Tomcats star Scott Marsh. Dalton Carter caught four passes for 118 yards and Ernest Stanfield hauled in seven balls for 111 yards and a TD.
WEST JESSAMINE 0 7 14 0 — 21
ASHLAND 7 21 20 10 — 58
A — Mullins 40 run (Lycans kick)
A — Padron 41 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick)
WJ — Carter 76 pass from Jones (Lycans kick)
A — Palladino 19 run (Lycans kick)
A — Jordan 41 pass from Thacker (pass failed)
WJ — Jones 12 run (Maynard kick)
A — Palladino 5 run (Lycans kick)
WJ — Stanfield 65 pass from Jones (Maynard kick)
A — Houston 1 run (Lycans kick)
A — Lycans FG 36
GREEN 36, FAIRVIEW 21: The Bobcats raced to a 14-0 lead and defeated the Eagles (0-2) at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg.
Abe McBee ran 2 yards for a touchdown, then caught a 13-yard TD pass from Derek Salyers to make it 14-0. Fairview pulled within 14-7 on a 77-yard scoring strike from Tanner Johnson to Cody Caldwell in the third quarter, but Green countered with a Landan Lodwick touchdown run and a Salyers-to-McBee pass for a 2-point conversion. Salyers ran 13 yards for a score to make it 30-7 as the Bobcats put the game away.
POINT PLEASANT 42, OAK GLEN 7: The Big Blacks (3-1) rushed for 443 yards in a triumph over the Golden Bears (1-1) in Cumberland, West Virginia. Evan Roach ran for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. Gavin Jeffers ran 12 times for 135 yards and one TD.
GILMER COUNTY 40, WAHAMA 20: The Titans (3-1) jumped to a 27-14 lead and pulled away to defeat the White Falcons (0-3) in Glenville, West Virginia.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 7, FAIRLAND 1: Max Hagans assisted on five goals to help the Pirates (5-2) defeat the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Nathan Sylvia had the other two assists. Jackson Schwamburger, Austin Collier, Braxton Rase, Sylvia, Hagans, Connor Estep and Cody Wilburn also scored.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2, WINFIELD 2: Aaron Verno and Layne Moss scored for the Generals.
Girls soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 4, PARKERSBURG 0: Emma Shields scored two goals and assisted on two as the Knights (9-2) beat the host Big Reds. Shields scored off an assist by Olivia Charles, then assisted Charles for a 2-0 lead. Shields scored again off a pass from Cailyn Rowe before assisting Charles again.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 8, RIVERSIDE 0: Sophie Weiler scored a hat trick as the Highlanders clobbered the Warriors. Cali Ellis scored twice and Claire Burberry, Lily Branford and Claire Johnson once apiece. Ellis, Avery Ike, Quincy Orwig and Tess Weiler issued assists.
WHEELERSBURG 5, FAIRLAND 2: Jocelyn Tilley scored three goals to lead the Pirates past the host Dragons. Bella Tilley scored the other two goals. Brynley Preston made three saves.
HURRICANE 0, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 0: The Redskins (9-0-1) and Patriots played to a tie Saturday in Parkersburg. Hurricane outshot Parkersburg South 8-4, but the Patriots’ Mackenzie Mott made four saves and the Redskins’ Maddie Willis three.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Blue Angels beat the Trojans 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 to improve to 5-1 overall, 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Portsmouth fell to 5-1 and 3-1.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 3, GREEN 0: Annie Dettwiller made six kills and handed out five assists to pace the Titans (3-3) to a 25-5, 25-16, 25-19 win over the Bobcats.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 4, IRONTON 1: The Pirates’ doubles teams of Rachel Davenport and Makahla Petitto, and Maegan Jolly and Hailee Corona, paced Wheelersburg past the Fighting Tigers.
Cross country
HURRICANE WINS at BOYD: Aaron Kidd finished first and teammate Ty Steorts second to lead the Redskins boys to a victory in the Boyd County Invitational. Both set personal records, Kidd in 16:10.41, Steorts in 16:13.89.
Hurricane finished with 32 points, followed by the host Lions with 58, Cabell Midland 66, Russell 136, Ashland 163, Mason County 236, Pike County Central 254, East Carter 270, Rowan County 274, Wayne 311, Bath County 318, Pikeville 319, Nicholas County 333, East Ridge 335, Lincoln County 351, and Spring Valley with no team score.
Hurricane also won the girls title as the Redskins’ Audrey Hall won in 18:30.2, nearly 25 seconds ahead of Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome, who was second in a school record 18:55.11.
Hurricane finished with 45 points. Cabell Midland and Bishop Brossart tied for second with 86, followed by Boyd County 87, Mason County 105, Rowan County 130, Ashland 158, Russell 205, Nicholas County 274, Bath County 292, Covenant 326 and Spring Valley 341.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Symmes Valley’s home football game with Green on Friday has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
