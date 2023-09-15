RUSSELL, Ky. — When Ashland starting quarterback LaBryant Strader went down last week, senior wide receiver Brandon Houston finished the game as the field general.
Friday night versus rival Russell, the Tomcat offense did not miss a beat with Houston leading the show by racking up 479 yards on their way to a 47-10 victory.
Houston had great vision of the field all night by getting the offense into the correct run play by counting the box and taking advantage of coverage by taking what the defense gave him, which brought praise from his coach after the game.
“He did a great job last week,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “It is just a matter of getting him enough reps to where he feels comfortable out there. We feel that he is one of the best athletes in the Tri-State because he can do so many different things.
“So proud of how he came in and took charge of the offense tonight. He is a selfless player. He is about the team and he will only get better and better as we go forward this season.”
The Tomcat defense started fast by forcing a Red Devil three-and-out, giving the ball to the offense at the Russell 47-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Braxton Jennings exploded off the left side on a power play, running the ball to the Russell 3 before being forced out of bounds.
Three plays later, Houston punched it in for the touchdown. The extra point was no good, giving the Tomcats a 6-0 lead.
Russell took over at its own 45 a couple of possessions later. Ethan Pack found senior tight end Noah McDaniels on a corner route for a gain of 37 yards, but a post-play Red Devil personal foul on a first down conversion set the Red Devils back to the Tomcat 29. Ben Totten booted a 33-yard field goal to cut the Ashland lead to 6-3.
Ashland had good field position on the next drive due to a surprise onside kick by Russell; however, the Red Devil defense forced a punt after a three-and-out, giving the ball back to the offense. Unfortunately for Russell, the Tomcat defense answered with their own three-and-out, starting their offense within striking distance at their own 46-yard line.
It only took the Tomcats four plays to score when freshman tailback Maverick Ashby ripped through the first and second level of the defense, then split the safeties for a 30-yard touchdown run, making the score 14-3.
Russell’s offense started the next drive with good field position after another squib kick and marched the ball down the field setting up a tremendous run by talented senior running back, Andre Richardson-Crews, who ran power off the left side of his offensive line then cutting back behind the pursuit for a 44-yard touchdown to cut the score to 14-10.
That is as close as it would get though as the Tomcat defense continued to use multiple bear looks to win the line of scrimmage and the offense exploded in the second half for 33 unanswered points, taking advantage of Red Devil miscues and highlighted by a 68-yard touchdown run by junior running back Tay Thomas, who gave credit to the offensive line for the run.
“I could have drove through the hole, it was so big,” Thomas said. “Once I am going, I am going.”
