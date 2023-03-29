Ryan Bonner punctuated the third-to-last game of his term as Ashland’s interim coach by picking up the Tomcats’ Rheyce Deboard off the ground as though he were weightless to celebrate Ashland’s fifth straight 16th Region Tournament title with a joyful jumping hug.
The Tomcats believe in Bonner’s ability to deliver more of the same enough to take away the interim tag he bore all season.
Bonner is Ashland’s coach, full stop, Tomcats athletic director Jim Conway and Ashland Blazer principal Jamie Campbell announced Wednesday.
Bonner took over the Tomcats on an interim basis two and a half weeks before tipoff when previous coach Jason Mays was fired due to recruiting allegations. After a 7-6 start, Bonner piloted Ashland to a 16-6 record the rest of the way, which included victories in the region tournament final and the first round of the Sweet Sixteen.
“The most important thing for me was making sure that I gained the trust of our players and staff and just got everybody on the same page,” Bonner said Wednesday. “I never really overconcerned myself with (the interim status); I just knew that if I did the job the right way and put our guys in a position to win and be successful, then that would be my best chance to put myself in position to get the job, and our administration felt like I had done that.
“I knew in my head that if I got the opportunity to continue to lead the program with the interim tag removed, the head coach title, I would absolutely take it.”
The Tomcats responded in kind.
“Ryan is a very talented coach and leader of student-athletes,” Conway and Campbell said in a joint statement. “He possesses all of the qualities we look for in our head coaches. We are so thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and we are excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”
Bonner is a 2009 Ashland graduate. He played basketball and football for the Tomcats before going on to a football career at Eastern Kentucky University. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant in both sports before giving up the gridiron to focus on the court.
Bonner retains a football-style hard-nosed mentality, though, and has relished seeing the Tomcats — several of whom play both basketball and football — share it.
“I want to be the physically toughest team every single night, and when you have a football-dominant roster, you have the opportunity to have that,” Bonner said. “We’re just gonna continue from a basketball standpoint to put a huge emphasis on defending and then doing the fundamental things the right way.”
Bonner credited the mentorship he received as a player and assistant for his achievements. He played for Mike Flynn and Buddy Biggs at Ashland, then worked on the staffs of Biggs, Jeremy Howell and Mays.
Bonner, 32, teaches at FCI Ashland, the federal prison in Summit, Kentucky. He is married to Chelsea. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Lakyn.
