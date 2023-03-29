The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ashland v Russell boys
Buy Now

Then-Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner talks to an official on March 6 during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena.

 Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch

Ryan Bonner punctuated the third-to-last game of his term as Ashland’s interim coach by picking up the Tomcats’ Rheyce Deboard off the ground as though he were weightless to celebrate Ashland’s fifth straight 16th Region Tournament title with a joyful jumping hug.

The Tomcats believe in Bonner’s ability to deliver more of the same enough to take away the interim tag he bore all season.

Zack Klemme is HD Media’s sports director. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you