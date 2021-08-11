ASHLAND -- Ashland (1-0) scored four goals in a 15-minute stretch on its way to a 5-1 victory over Greenup County (0-2) Tuesday in boys high school soccer.
Travis Reed gave the Musketeers a 1-0 lead one minute into the second half. Zach McComas tied it shortly thereafter.
Drew Clark scored off an assist from Parker Miller 17 minutes into the second half, then found the net again nine minutes later with an assist by Santiago Gutierrez. Luke Stahler scored, then assisted on a goal by Brian Church.
Sawyer Frazier earned the victory in goal.
Golf
ATHENS WINS TVC OPENER: Defending league champion Athens won its 36th consecutive Tri-Valley Conference match Monday with a victory at the Meigs County Golf Course.
The host Marauders finished fifth and River Valley sixth.
The Bulldogs shot 164 to beat runner-up Alexander by 11 strokes. Athens' Nathan Shadik shot 34, five strokes better than anyone else, to earn medalist honors. Athens' Jay Choi and Mylan Hall joined Alexander's Stanley Viny and Wellston's Will Briggs with 39s to tie for second.
Vinton County (201) was third, followed by Wellston (209), Meigs (212), River Valley (238) and Nelsonville-York (251). Landon McGee led Meigs with a 44. Ethan Roberts paced River Valley with a 54.
