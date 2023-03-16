Ryan Bonner grew weary of seeing Ashland come up short in one specific statistic early in the season.
The Tomcats’ response to that, their interim coach believes, is in large part responsible for them winning their way into the state’s final eight.
Ashland outrebounded Owensboro 45-33, including 17 offensive boards, in a 66-65 comeback victory in the Sweet Sixteen first round in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
Asked about the Tomcats’ physicality in the postgame presser, Bonner kicked the question to Ashland’s Zander Carter seated on the other end of the dais.
“Zander, I want you to tell everybody in this room what I told you guys four times about the teams that win at Rupp Arena,” Bonner deadpanned.
Complied Carter: “It’s the most physical teams that win the games here and move on to the Elite Eight and the final games.”
Resumed Bonner: “Forty-five rebounds, 17 offensive rebounds – I think everybody here knows who the physically most tough team was tonight.”
That wasn’t always the case for Ashland (23-11) in previous trips to Rupp Arena nor earlier in this campaign.
“I just felt like every night we’d look at that stat sheet, and we were coming up short on the rebounding battles,” Bonner said Thursday. “After the (Ashland Invitational Tournament), it was a constant point of emphasis in practice – multiple rebounding drills, and just really hammering in the fact that we’ve gotta be the physically toughest team.”
That eventually became the case more often than not, and it’s an attribute Ashland will lean on again Friday against what Bonner called “probably pound-for-pound the best team in this tournament.”
Warren Central, last year’s state runner-up and champion of the Fourth Region, carries a 33-1 record into a 1:30 p.m. encounter with the Tomcats in the state quarterfinals after handling Pulaski County 80-55 on Wednesday.
Chappelle Whitney leads five Dragons averaging in or near double figures with 16.8 points per game. He’s joined by Kade Unseld (15.9 ppg), Damarion Walkup (12.2 ppg), Omari Glover (10.3 ppg) and Izayiah Villafuerte (9.5 ppg).
Warren Central pulled away from the Maroons early by holding them to three points in the first quarter.
“We were really engaged in the first half, and communicated,” Dragons coach William Unseld said after the game. “I think our length and quickness gave (Pulaski County) some problems in the first half, and we challenged shots in the first half. Gotta make sure we do that for 32 minutes on Friday.”
Unseld spoke before seeing Ashland play Wednesday – the Tomcats drew the nightcap – but his words were prophetic. Ashland fell behind Owensboro 12-2 less than four minutes in, but rallied, Bonner said, with better shot selection and defensive tweaks.
The Tomcats got into position to win on Braxton Jennings’ trey with 18 seconds remaining, after which they withstood three Red Devils missed shots on their final trip.
Jennings isn’t one of Ashland’s most prominent shooters, but Bonner wasn’t surprised by the outcome, he said.
“If I were to call a timeout in that scenario, there’s nothing that I could’ve drawn up to give us a better look than what we got on that last possession,” Bonner said.
“I would have Braxton take that shot a million times over again. The thing about Braxton, he’s a winner … you could hand him a tennis racket, and he’ll find a way to win.”
Ashland, which was five games over .500 in early February before winning eight of its last nine, hopes to do that again Friday.
“It’s gonna be a great challenge for us,” Bonner said of meeting the Dragons, “but I know myself, I wouldn’t want it any other way, and I don’t think our guys would either.”