The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230224 boyd bball 07.jpg
Buy Now

Ashland's Tucker Conway (15) dribbles up the floor as the Tomcats take on Boyd County in the 64th District high school boys basketball final on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Boyd County Middle School in Summit, Kentucky.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Ryan Bonner grew weary of seeing Ashland come up short in one specific statistic early in the season.

The Tomcats’ response to that, their interim coach believes, is in large part responsible for them winning their way into the state’s final eight.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you