ASHLAND -- Drew Clark scored two goals and assisted on another Tuesday to lead Ashland to a 9-1 victory over Greenup County in boys high school soccer.
Nick Parker, Luke Stahler, Zach McComis, Elliott Fosterwelsh, Ryder Prickett, Casey Steele and Jack Griffith also scored for the Tomcats (1-0). Dean Young had two assists. Sawyer Frazier made one save.
Travis Reed scored for the Musketeers (0-2). Ryan Shulz made 25 saves.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Grace Clark had 23 assists to help the host Kittens defeat the Musketeers 25-9, 25-15, 25-21 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Sophie Suman made 16 digs and Lexie Fannin 11. Khia Robinson made 10 kills.
RUSSELL 3, ASHLAND HOLY FAMILY 0: Torie Hester's 11 aces and 18 assists lifted the Red Devils (1-0) past the Irish 25-12, 25-6, 25-6. Carmin Corey chipped in 11 kills.
RACELAND 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: The host Rams (2-0) rode 18 kills and 10 digs by Kody Haddix to a 25-14, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23 triumph over the Bulldogs (1-1). Reagan Mackie had 18 digs and Shaelee Holbrook 11.
Lawrence County defeated Magoffin County 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 as Emma Collins served 12 aces.
EAST CARTER 3, FAIRVIEW 2: MyKenzie Burton had 10 kills, Kaylee Robinson 10 assists and Faith Blevins 10 digs as the Raiders (1-0) edged the Eagles 17-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 in Grayson, Kentucky. Graycin Price had 20 digs and 17 kills for Fairview (0-1). Kameron Fry had 17 digs and 11 kills. Kiera Loving issued 27 assists and made 13 digs. Madison Loving had 12 digs.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Pirates won all their matches with the visiting Trojans in straight sets. Jocalynn Conley, Maria Nolan and Emily Janney won in singles. Emma Brinkman and Abby Jones joined Brooklyn Howard and Avery Lowery in winning doubles matches.
