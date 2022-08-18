The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND -- Drew Clark scored two goals and assisted on another Tuesday to lead Ashland to a 9-1 victory over Greenup County in boys high school soccer.

Nick Parker, Luke Stahler, Zach McComis, Elliott Fosterwelsh, Ryder Prickett, Casey Steele and Jack Griffith also scored for the Tomcats (1-0). Dean Young had two assists. Sawyer Frazier made one save.

