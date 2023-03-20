Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner talks to an official Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
Ashland basketball players don’t care if Rick Pitino applies to be the Tomcats’ basketball coach, they want Ryan Bonner back.
Bonner, an Ashland assistant, took over on an interim basis on Nov. 17 after former coach Jason Mays was fired for allegedly violating Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules regarding illegal contact of a player from another school. The change took place about two weeks before Ashland opened its season.
Despite the turmoil, the Tomcats went 23-12, won the 16th Region Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight of the state tournament.
“He’s a great guy and we have a great relationship on and off the court,” junior forward Nate Freize said of Bonner. “Being an Ashland alum, he knows our program well. He really cares for us. He’s a great coach and definitely has shown he can build this program as well as anybody else can.”
Ashland beat Owensboro 66-65 in the first round of the state tournament before falling 64-48 to eventual champion Warren Central in the quarterfinals. Bonner credited the players for the Tomcats’ run.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Bonner said. “Because of what they went through as players from an adversity standpoint, they have an advantage on everybody they encounter for the rest of their lives. I truly believe that. I think they have an advantage when they get out in the real world.”
That was Bonner’s goal, to teach more than basketball. He said Ashland’s success wouldn’t have occurred had seniors Tucker Conway, Trist-n Davis and Rheyce Deboard not bought in.
“What we were able to do in basketball is a tribute to the leadership in the locker room,” Bonner said. “They could have gone south, crumpled it up and thrown it in the trash can in a hurry. Our seniors refused to let that happen. We continued to stay together and when we hit late February, early March, we really caught fire.”
Deboard, who averaged 17.3 points per game, said the team quickly accepted Bonner’s leadership.
“He’s hands down one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” Deboard said. “I’d love to see him come back and coach these guys for many more years. He’s a great coach and I love him.”
Zander Carter, a sophomore guard, led the Tomcats with 22.4 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. Carter said he hopes Bonner will be named permanent coach.
“Yes, for sure,” Carter said. “Just everything he does for us on and off the floor, from game prep to conversations. The relationship we have with him is so special.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.