Ashland v Russell boys
Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner talks to an official Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys' 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena.

 Taylor McKnight

Ashland basketball players don’t care if Rick Pitino applies to be the Tomcats’ basketball coach, they want Ryan Bonner back.

Bonner, an Ashland assistant, took over on an interim basis on Nov. 17 after former coach Jason Mays was fired for allegedly violating Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules regarding illegal contact of a player from another school. The change took place about two weeks before Ashland opened its season.

