WESTWOOD, Ky. -- Ashland improved to 10-4 with a 73-41 victory over host Fairview on Sunday.
The Tomcats used a 17-0 run to overcome a 21-20 deficit and pulled away with a 15-0 streak.
Ashland lost 71-62 to Covington Catholic on Friday, then 87-85 to Simon Kenton on Saturday. The Tomcats were to play Boyd County Monday night for their fourth game in as many days.
Cole Villers led Ashland with 20 points. Colin Porter scored 18 and Ethan Sellars 10. Jaxon Manning paced the Eagles with 25 points and scored the 1,000th of his career. Steven Day chipped in 10 points.
ASHLAND 20 28 15 10 -- 73: Porter 18, Sellars 10, Villars 20, Carter 6, Marcum 2, Gilliam 2, Ashby 2, Adkins 3, Conway 8, Freize 2.
FAIRVIEW 17 6 5 13 -- 41: Manning 25, Caldwell 2, Day 10, Harper 4.
MEIGS SPLITS TWO: Meigs High School's boys didn't wait for baseball season to play two.
The Marauders split a pair of regular-season basketball games Sunday afternoon, losing 56-53 at Nelsonville-York in the afternoon, then beating visiting Wellston 60-58.
Ethan Gail led the Buckeyes, who jumped to a 34-13 lead, with 13 points. Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 20 points. Brayden Stanley scored 14 and Wyatt Hoover 10.
The Marauders (5-9) trailed the Rockets 52-44 after three quarters before rallying for a triumph. Cleland made a two point shot for a 59-58 lead, then added a free throw to set the score. Cleland scored 24 points. Stanley scored 13 points and Braylon Harrison 11. Cyan Ervin paced Wellston with 15 points. Evan Brown scored 11.
Meigs has another doubleheader scheduled at River Valley on Tuesday.
MEIGS 6 7 19 19 -- 53: Cleland 20, Stanley 14, Hoover 10, Dodson 5, Harrison 2, Stewart 2.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 17 17 10 12 -- 56: Gail 13, Trev. Morrissey 9, McKee 8, Tren. Morrissey 8, Carter 7, Swope 7, Tome 4.
WELLSTON 19 19 14 6 -- 58: Ervin 15, Brown 11, Smith 9, Harmon 7, Kemp 6, Brown 5, Riley 5.
MEIGS 13 16 15 16 -- 60: Cleland 24, Stanley 13, Harrison 11, Hoover 6, Burnem 4, Dodson 2.