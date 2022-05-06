HUNTINGTON — Add another son of Marshall’s son to the list of Thundering Herd football recruits.
Tony Martin, whose father is Marshall hall of famer Tim Martin, committed to the Herd on Friday. The younger Martin is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver/quarterback/athlete from Miramar (Florida) High School. He joins Cam Pedro, son of former Marshall running back Glenn Pedro, and Cole Pennington, whose dad is former Herd quarterback Chad Pennington, as recent recruits.
“He taught me everything I know,” Tony Martin said of his dad.
If Tony Martin listened well, then he’ll have learned a great deal. Tim Martin was one of the premier wide receivers and kick returners in Marshall history. He was inducted into the MU Hall of Fame in 2011 after catching 221 passes for 2,886 yards and 23 touchdowns from 1992 through 1996. He also returned 150 punts for nearly 1,500 yards and five touchdowns while playing for two NCAA Division I-AA national championship teams.
A three-time All-Southern Conference selection, Tim Martin also played baseball for the Herd. In football, he was known for his fearlessness crossing the middle to make catches, despite his 5-9, 170-pound frame.
Tim Martin said Tony displays many of the same qualities.
“He is a very tough football player, a versatile football player who puts team success ahead of personal goals,” the elder Martin said. “Our skill sets are very similar. I also played quarterback and wide receiver in high school. He has a good understanding of the game of football, is a great person and will be a tremendous asset in the community.”
Last season, Tony Martin completed 56 of 116 passes for 704 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions in six games. He chose Marshall over an offer from Louisville and said Air Force, Appalachian State, Delaware, FAU and Maryland expressed interest.
Martin, who said he attended a Marshall game “five or six years ago,” toured the campus in December and was impressed with what he heard and saw.
“It felt like home,” said Martin, who plans to major in business. “I really like the culture of Marshall football and the way they treat football.”
Tony Martin said his strengths are knowing how to get open, sure hands and reading defenses. He said he runs 40 yards in the high 4.5-second range, and wants to improve his long-distance speed.
“I’m excited to get up there and play,” he said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
