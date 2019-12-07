IRONTON — Defense wins championships, or so the saying goes, but when both teams in the championship feature stingy defenses, fans could expect a low-scoring game.
Such is the case when No. 1 Kirtland meets No. 5 Ironton at 8 p.m. Saturday on the field of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the final of seven state championship games this week in Ohio. The Hornets and Fighting Tigers will be playing for the Division V state championship.
Ironton’s defense flexed its muscle through a regular season in which it shut out three opponents including a 10-0 against Russell and nearly had a fourth except for a safety surrendered against South Point. In all, Ironton (13-1) held opponents’ scoring to 7.42 points per game, with much of it given up in the playoffs.
Seth Fosson and Nate Cochran lead a defensive front that dominates offensive lines and allows for linebackers Reid Carrico, Jordan Grizzle, Dalton Crabtree and Cameron Deere to make hard hits on running backs. The defensive backs are led by Gage Salyers, who head coach Trevon Pendleton said was a true “prototypical safety who is able to make big plays.”
Saylers is joined in the defensive backfield with Colin Freeman at cornerback and Kyle Howell who occupies the other safety position.
“Kyle Howell is like having a true center fielder back there,” Pendleton said.
When Kirtland (14-0) is on offense, Pendleton said the Fighting Tigers will have to key on Hornets running back Luke Gardner and fullback Mason Sullivan.
“I think the key to (Kirtland) is to stop them off-tackle. You’ve got to stop their jet (sweep),” Pendleton said. “You got to have an edge on your defense, and we’re going to give them multiple looks that has the guy playing the edge.”
That edge will be Grizzle, a 5-10, 190-pound senior who also is a wide receiver. Grizzle said he’s used to playing that role on the opponents’ strong side of the offensive line.
“It’s not really a huge part, but it plays a big role,” Grizzle said. “I’m just going to have to play really aggressive. I’m going to have to fill my gap hard and make plays. I’m not really worried about making the big hit, just making a big tackle.”
On offense and defense, Ironton will have to contend with two good Hornets linemen in Brayden Adkins and Michael Alfieri. Adkins is 5-8, 190 and Alfieri 6-foot, 230, who both play guard and defensive tackle.
Pendleton said Adkins is a smaller lineman who “gets after it,” while Alfieri is one of the Hornets’ better players.
Kirtland surrendered 34 points in its 10 regular season games, shutting out seven opponents. Including the playoffs, the Hornets, Ohio’s 2018 Division VI state champions going for its first Division V title, have allowed 52 points in the playoffs including 24 points in its first-round home win over Sandy Valley.
Kirtland head coach Tiger LaVerde said the lack of size with his team was a concern coming into this year.
“I would definitely have to say that (14-0) has been a little bit of a surprise,” LaVerde said. “We’ve been outsized in every game.”
LaVerde’s team will once again be outsized as it tries to defend its title against an Ironton team trying to win its third state title in school history and first in 30 years.