HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 might have stopped high school football games in Wayne and Putnam counties, but plenty of attractive games remain on the slate, led by Huntingotn High’s visit to arch-rival Cabell Midland.
Here is a look at some of this week’s premier matchups:
Coal Grove (1-1) at Ironton (2-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Radio: WIRO 1230-AM, WIRO 1420-AM.
What to Watch: Coal Grove — The Hornets are led by the Ohio Valley Conference’s rushing yardage leader, Malachi Wheeler, who has 212 yards on 40 carries. Ironton — The Tigers feature the OVC’s leader in yards per carry in Reid Carrico, who has averaged 9.52 yards on 21 attempts.
Huntington High (0-1) at Cabell Midland
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: The Castle.
Radio: ESPN 94.1-FM, WRVC 930-AM, WMGA 97.9-FM.
What to Watch: Huntington High — The Highlanders made a plethora of mistakes on special teams in last week’s 21-9 loss to Hurricane and can ill afford to do that again. Cabell Midland — The Knights scored 69, but gave up 34 last week in a victory over Parkersburg South. The defense must improve against HHS.
Fairland (2-0) at Portsmouth (1-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Trojan Coliseum.
Radio: WNXT 99.3-FM, FoxSports 1260-AM.
What to Watch: Fairland — Quarterback Max Ward has completed 19 of 29 passes for an OVC-leading 412 yards and five touchdowns, and Gavin Hunt has a league best nine catches for 232 yards. Portsmouth — The Trojans have three of the top 10 receivers in the OVC in Chris Duff, Dairyonne Bryant and Reade Pendleton.
Chesapeake (0-2) at South Point (0-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Alumni Stadium.
What to Watch: Chesapeake — Marcus Burnside leads Chesapeake’s running attack, averaging 5.82 yards on 17 carries. South Point — Quarterback Malik Pegram (16 for 30, 293 yards) combines with dangerous receivers Cole Brandt (5-108) and Darryl Taylor (4-107).
Rock Hill (1-1) at Gallia Academy (1-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Memorial Stadium.
Radio: WBYG 99.5-FM.
What to Watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen have given up just 30 points in two games and possess an opportunistic defense. Gallia Academy — Wide receiver Briar Williams averages an OVC-best 31.3 yards on six catches.
Eastern-Pike (2-0) at Symmes Valley (2-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Vikings Stadium.
What to watch: Eastern — The veteran Eagles average 31 points per game. Symmes Valley — The Vikings have outscored opponents 95-6, combining the run, pass and defense with great efficiency.