HUNTINGTON 10 21 13 14 — 58: Jackson 13, L. Smith 4, M. Smith 2, Hickman 15, Gray 17, Turner 5, Christus 2.
WAYNE 56, COAL GROVE 44: The Pioneers (15-2) outscored the Hornets 24-12 in the fourth quarter to win on the road. Jasmine Taylor scored 15, Laneigh Brooks 13 and Brooke Adkins 10 for Wayne. Kaleigh Murphy led Coal Grove (14-7) with 20 points.
Boys basketball
CABELL MIDLAND 66, MARTINSBURG 59: The Knights jumped to a 34-24 lead and held off the Bulldogs in the Battle of the Springhouse at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Chandler Schmidt scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Cabell Midland (8-7). Dominic Schmidt scored 18 and Jack Eastone 13. Avion Blackwood scored 15 and Luke Fowler 10 for Martinsburg (5-7).
