ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Top-ranked Huntington used a 24-9 run in the second quarter to pull away from St. Albans 67-38 Wednesday in Class AAAA girls high school basketball.
Kent State University signee Dionna Gray led the Highlanders (10-0) with 19 points, giving her 996 for her career. Jada Turner scored 14 points. Imani Hickman and Lacee Smith each chipped in 10.
Jaycee Elay and Samyah Riggan each scored seven points to lead the Red Dragons (7-3).
HUNTINGTON 18 24 17 8 — 67: Jackson 4, L. Smith 10, M. Smith 9, Hickman 10, Gray 19, Turner 14, Giles 0, De La Rosa 1, A. Smith, Kauffman 0, Christus 0, Harper 0.
ST. ALBANS 12 9 9 8 — 38: Melton 0, Johnson 5, Pannell 6, Sharp 3, Doub 3, Elay 7, Love-Sturgill 0, Binnion 7, Riggan 7.
CHESAPEAKE 46, PORTSMOUTH 29: The Panthers (5-10 overall, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped to a 29-16 lead and rolled to a victory over Portsmouth at the Trojan Coliseum. Brooklyn McComas scored 15 points and Kate Ball 12 for Chesapeake, which led by as many as 16 points. Emily Cheatham paced Portsmouth (6-10, 2-9) with 10 points.
CHESAPEAKE 15 14 7 10 — 46: Paulette 3, Dillon 0, Isaacs 4, Duncan 3, Akers 0, Ball 12, McComas 15, Webb 3, Hicks 6, Fuller 0.
PORTSMOUTH 9 7 4 9 — 29: Cheatham 10, Trinidad 0, Reid 7, Potts 0, At. Carr 6, Meadows 0, K. Reid 0, Jarvis 0, Am. Carr 6.
SPRING VALLEY 72, RIVERSIDE 45: Freshman Dria Parker scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help The Timberwolves (9-5) to a home triumph over the Warriors. Haleigh Crum scored 14 points. Allie Daniels scored 13 points and snatched 13 rebounds. Hallie Bailey scored 12 points and issued 10 assists. Mallory Crowder scored 14 points and Alanna McKenzie 10 for Riverside.
RIVERSIDE 11 7 10 17 — 45: Crowder 14, Kauff 0, Stout 3, Campbell 3, Starsick 0, Irvin 7, Lambert 3, Davis 0, Williams 4, Hamaj 1, McKenzie 10.
SPRING VALLEY 14 28 24 6 — 72: Spry 9, H. Crum 14, Bailey 12, Hunter 6, Parker 17, Daniels 13, R. Crum 1.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 50, LIFE CHRISTIAN 45: The Soldiers (7-4) survived a scoreless third quarter to beat the Lions at the Bob Jones University Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina. Sydney Cicenas scored 22 points and Jenna Tanner 18 for Grace Christian. Yoghangel Guzman led Life Christian with 22 points.
IRONTON 47, GALLIA ACADEMY 31: The Fighting Tigers (9-9 overall, 6-4 OVC) beat the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio, as Evan Williams scored 17 points and Isabel Morgan 12. Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy (3-15, 0-11) with 18 points.
RUSSELL 50, MORGAN COUNTY 44: Shaelyn Steele scored 22 points, including her 1,500th, and snared eight rebounds as the Red Devils beat the Cougars in West Liberty, Kentucky. Campbell Jachimczuk pulled down 10 rebounds for Russell. Jenna Hampton led Morgan County, which lost for the first time in 11 games, with 23 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 61, FEDERAL HOCKING 27: Tori Triplett scored 17, Jessie Rutt 14 and Emma Clary 13 as the Rebels (13-4 overall, 7-2 Tri-Valley Conference) clobbered the Lancers in Mercerville, Ohio. Brennah Jarvis scored nine for Federal Hocking (1-9, 1-6).
RACELAND 63, TVC 39: Nim Maynard scored 17 points, Siyan Hapney 11 and Emma Picklesimer 10 for the host Rams (7-14) in a win over Teays Valley Christian. Picklesimer snagged 13 rebounds. Lauren White scored 17 points and Matalee Barnett 13 for the Lions (13-3).
MEIGS 55, POINT PLEASANT 26: The Marauders improved to 13-3 as Mallory Hawley scored 14 points and Andrea Mahr 13 in a road triumph. Brook Warner scored 16 to lead the Big Blacks (3-11).
Boys basketball
GALLIA ACADEMY 63, IRONTON 58: Kenyon Franklin scored 25 points to pace the Blue Devils (11-4 overall, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference) by the Fighting Tigers (6-8, 4-4).
RIVERSIDE 65, SPRING VALLEY 61: Peyton Foreman scored 34 points and snared 10 rebounds as the Warriors (2-9) edged the Timberwolves in overtime in Belle, West Virginia. Braydon Ward scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Riverside. Tate Adkins and Ty Smith each scored 13 for Spring Valley.
TUG VALLEY 69, TOLSIA 59: Ethan Colegrove combined 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers past the Rebels in Naugatuck, West Virginia. Kaden Hale chipped in 14 points. Gavin Hale led Tolsia with 13 points.