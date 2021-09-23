HUNTINGTON — High school football games consist of four 12-minute quarters and Huntington High still is trying to play all of them.
“We haven’t played particularly well for 48 minutes, yet,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “In out last game, we played well for about 40 minutes, then the rest of the game looked like the first day of fall camp. We still have a tremendous amount of work to do. We can get better in all phases.”
That last game to which Seals referred was a 30-14 victory at George Washington. Huntington High (4-0), No. 1 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings, returns to Charleston this week to take on Capital (1-3).
The Highlanders are rolling. HHS opened with a 47-7 pounding of Parkersburg, which beat Capital 28-20 two weeks ago. The Highlanders also own victories over Hurricane (38-0) and Cabell Midland (21-17). The Cougars, under new coach Mark Mason, lost 29-28 to Parkersburg South and 42-21 to defending state champion South Charleston. They defeated Riverside 42-22.
Capital has firepower. Sophomore quarterback JacQai Long is the son of former Marshall University wide receiver Jerrald Long and inherited his dad’s intelligence and athleticism. Long already has an offer from the Thundering Herd. Senior Shawn James is one of the better running backs in the state.
“Long throws well, but he can make plays with his feet, too,” Seals said. “He’s a typical Capital quarterback. He extends plays and makes people miss. Shawn James is a very impressive running back.”
Mason took over on July 28 one month after Jon Carpenter resigned. That left little time for adjustment, as pre-season camp began Aug. 2.
Seals said he feels for Mason taking over the head coaching job so late. No one, though, feels bad for the Cougars, traditionally one of the premier programs in the state.
Huntington High running back Amari Felder said his team faces a challenge in the talented Cougars.
“We really have to go out and put four quarters of Huntington High football together,” Felder said. “That’s playing fast and making plays all over the field.”
Huntington High already has surpassed its win total from last season and toppled some of the titans of Class AAA in doing so. The Highlanders’ confidence is high, but Felder said it hasn’t become cockiness.
“I feel like our players have gained a ton of confidence,” Felder said. “We are trying not to be complacent. Confidence transfers onto the field in how we play.”
Seals said he is pleased with defensive linemen James Scott and Donavan Garrett, as well as linebacker Gavin Adkins for their recent play.
“James has pled really well inside and allowed our linebackers to make plays,” Seals said. “Donavan has continued to improve. He’s young, just turned 16. Gavin Adkins has played really well on both sides.”
Seals said he’s also proud of HHS’ students, who decided to make the game a “blue out,” wearing blue in honor of late Capital player K.J. Taylor, who was killed in a shooting in April.
“That shows the character, integrity and compassion our students have,” Seals said. “That’s 100 percent student driven. I’m very proud of them for representing Huntington High in that way.”