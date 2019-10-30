SPRING VALLEY — A high school football game between two of the Tri-State’s top teams is a contest typically seen within the first few weeks of the season, but for Spring Valley and Ashland’s kickoff Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wolves Den is particularly interesting.
Spring Valley (7-1), coming off a bye week, has Ashland (8-1) positioned on its schedule the week before it travels to its cross-town rival Huntington. For the Tomcats, the game marks the end of the regular season and the week before it hosts Greenup County in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Ashland head football coach Tony Love said the timing of the game couldn’t be more perfect.
“They’ve been to the state championship the past three years so they’re going to challenge you in all phases of the game,” Love said of Spring Valley. “You play somebody good it gives us a good chance to see what our team is like.
“We’ve had a bye week before that first game of the playoffs and found ourselves coming out a little bit sluggish. Spring Valley is a power-running football team and Belfry is a power-running program.”
Love said the Tomcats have faced similar power-running offenses in Russell as well and could see something similar in Belfry, a team Ashland could face in the state quarterfinals if both teams win their respective districts.
The Tomcats offer a balanced offensive attack with two of Kentucky’s top rusher’s in Class 3A with Keontae Pittman and Blake Hester.
Hester enters the game with Spring Valley trying to get to 1,500 yards for the season while Pittman needs 105 yards to hit 1,000 for the season. Hester is Class 3A’s No. 2 ranked rusher with 1,443 yards this season and averages 160 yards per game.
Hester, a senior who also plays cornerback, has 18 rushing touchdown’s on the year which is good for fourth overall in the state.
Pittman has 895 yards rushing on the year with 12 touchdowns and is 18th in average yards per game with 99.0.
Jake Gregg is Ashland’s junior quarterback who won the starting job prior to the start of the regular season. Love said Gregg has been constantly evolving having been asked to take on a little more each week.
The QB has responded with 785 yards passing this season with seven TDs and no interceptions.
Spring Valley (7-1) has weapons of its own with a running back duo of Luke Christopher and David Livingston.
Christopher leads the Timberwolves with 550 yards and six touchdowns. Livingston is just behind him with 462 yards and six scores. Spring Valley, unlike Ashland, will work in other backs to share the load including quarterback Nate Ellis who has carried the ball 64 times for 426 yards on the season.
The game may come down to defenses. Spring Valley has yielded just 357 rushing yards this season and allowed 68 total points. Ashland allows its opponents 103 yards rushing per game for 925 yards in nine games this season.
The Tomcats allow 12.7 points per game.
Spring Valley has playoff implications on the line as well. The Timberwolves are ranked No. 5 in the WVSSAC Class AAA rankings with 12.38 points, just behind No. 4 Musselman with 12.56 points.
Friday’s game is the first time the schools will have faced each other since Spring Valley came into existence for the 1998 season. They are under contract for a return game to Ashland’s Putnam Stadium next year.
“After that we’ll see,” Love said. “Ask me again after Friday.”