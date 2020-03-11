HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Marshall University’s softball team gets to meet one of the country’s top programs when the Thundering Herd travels to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the University of Kentucky at 6 p.m.
When those teams meet at John Cropp Stadium, it will represent a collision of two of the top offensive teams in the country.
While the Wildcats have the ranking and the prestige on their side, Marshall head coach Megan Smith knows her team has the ability to prove itself while setting itself up with momentum for Conference USA play, which starts this weekend. That’s why Smith wants her team to let it all hang out when they take on Kentucky.
“Sometimes, when you go to play a team like Kentucky, you walk in and feel like you don’t belong,” Smith said. “That’s not true with us.”
Marshall (18-6) comes into the contest second in the nation with 43 home runs in 24 games, while Kentucky (19-4) is No. 8 with 30 homers in 22 games.
Both teams are also in the top 5 nationally in batting average with the Wildcats hitting .360 as a team and the Herd coming in just behind at .358. They are the only two teams nationally in the top 10 in both batting average and home runs, meaning they each hit consistently with power.
Given the Herd’s offensive efficiency, Smith does not want her team to be timid at the plate. Instead, she wants Marshall to be the aggressor.
“I just want us to go in and not be fearful,” Smith said. “It’s about having no fear. We want to go out and play our game. I want us to have confidence in what we can do and just go compete. If we do that, win or lose, that sets us up really well for FIU for the weekend.”
The leader of Marshall’s pop is sophomore Mya Stevenson, who is tied for the national lead in home runs with 12. Stevenson is coming off a career-best contest in Sunday’s win against Rutgers in which she hit two home runs and drove in a career-best seven runs.
The Herd’s leader said she and the team is excited about Wednesday’s challenge with the Wildcats.
“It can help us a lot to see different styles of pitchers,” Stevenson said. “Our conference is very competitive and this just helps us for the weekend when we play FIU.
“It’s time to flip the script. We’ve got some unfinished business to take care of, and this is the time to do it.”