SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Codie Layman-Spurlock can outrun you, tackle you, pin you and then ask if you’d like fries with your sandwich.
The ultra-busy South Point High School junior runs cross country, plays football and wrestles for the Pointers. He also holds down a job at McDonald’s. He used to play in the band, but discovered there are but 24 hours in one day, so he put away the instruments, at least for now.
“I’m busy, but it’s good,” Layman-Spurlock said. “I enjoy everything I do.”
South Point coach Todd Wells said he is impressed with Layman-Spurlock.
“He’s a good runner, a good kid,” Wells said. “He works hard. He does everything.”
The sophomore changed into everything but Superman’s cape Tuesday during South Point’s media day as he swapped one uniform for another to have team and individual pictures taken. He grinned as photographers paused for a moment, thinking “this kid looks familiar.”
“I expect us to be good,” Layman-Spurlock said of the South Point cross country team. “Football, I can see a good season coming for us this year. Wrestling, hopefully we get more kids this year.”
As for what kid of fall McDonald’s can expect, Layman-Spurlock laughed.
“It’s a good work place,” he said.
Layman-Spurlock then said, tongue in cheek, of McDonald’s, “I like it. I hope for a good season this year.”
