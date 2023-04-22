HUNTINGTON — If Marshall pitcher Raymond Pacella didn’t have bad luck on Saturday, he wouldn’t have any luck at all.
The left-handed starting pitcher took the loss for the Thundering Herd in Georgia Southern’s 6-1 Sun Belt Conference baseball win at the YMCA Kennedy Center’s George T. Smailes Field.
Four of the six runs charged to Pacella were unearned.
“We had a chance in that second inning where they scored runs that, we had a chance to make some plays and I think that whole inning is unearned,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said.
Pacella, a redshirt senior, struck out three of the first four hitters he faced and got J.P. Tighe to line out to second baseman Christian Lucio for the second out of the second inning.
The next hitter, Kyler Hultgren, hit a grounder to Lucio that he bobbled, then threw late and behind the runner at first, causing the ball to go into the Georgia Southern dugout.
Hultgren advanced to second on the play and scored on a single to right by the next batter, Sam Blancato.
A throw home from right fielder Amari Bartee to get Hultgren at the plate was off the mark and allowed Blancato to move to second.
Jesse Sherrill hit a hard ground ball past third baseman Kebler Peralta that scored Blancato.
Jarrett Brown then continued his hot hitting in the series with an RBI double to right that drove in Sherrill for a 3-0 lead.
Lucio’s play was scored as a single and an error, but Beals said Marshall (15-22 overall, 4-13 SBC) had other opportunities for plays in the inning that it didn’t make.
The Thundering Herd committed two errors.
The second came in the sixth inning, when Georgia Southern, leading 4-0, got a ground ball single to center field from Tighe. Marshall center fielder Luke Edwards bobbled the ball when he tried to pick it up and Tighe advanced to second.
Blancato picked up his second RBI in the next at-bat on a fielders’ choice.
Georgia Southern (20-19, 10-7) had timely hitting, too. Blake Evans’ fourth home run of the season in the third inning put the Eagles ahead 4-0.
Noah Ledford’s two-out single through the infield in the ninth made it 6-1.
Pacella (0-5) pitched well enough to stay in the game through one out in the ninth inning, however.
“Ray pitched his tail off and his pitch count got up higher, but he was pitching so well we stuck with him,” Beals said.
Pacella threw 130 pitches before Beals lifted the Stony Point, New York native for reliever Nicholas Weyrich, who got the final two outs in the top of the ninth.
Defense wasn’t the only issue that plagued Marshall, however.
The Herd offense had five hits off Georgia Southern’s Mitchell Gross, who was making his second start after 11 previous appearances out of the bullpen.
Gross pitched seven innings and struck out eight to even his season record to 2-2.
“He’s been one of our more consistent guys,” Eagles coach Rodney Hennon said of Gross, who was a starter at Sante Fe College in Florida before joining GSU this year. “He was really sharp today.”
Owen Ayers led Marshall at the plate with his team-leading seventh home run in the eighth. Ayers also doubled to finish 2 for 3. Daniel Carinci hit a double.
Marshall’s last chance to salvage a game in the three-game series will be on Sunday when the two teams are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.