HUNTINGTON — Harley Watson was one of the winners Saturday during the 22nd Annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena.
Watson won a hard-fought victory over Codi Jude in one of the night’s more-entertaining bouts.
Mouthpieces flew, ring girls strutted and fighters threw leather in the popular event.
Deric Gibson also came away a winner with a decision over Brandon Hogsten, Robert Lee topped Tim Bradley, and Jacob Guffin beat Matt Gulley during a night of entertaining bouts.