Harley Watson, left, takes on Codi Jude, right, during the 32nd Annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Harley Watson was one of the winners Saturday during the 22nd Annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena.

Watson won a hard-fought victory over Codi Jude in one of the night’s more-entertaining bouts.

Mouthpieces flew, ring girls strutted and fighters threw leather in the popular event.

Deric Gibson also came away a winner with a decision over Brandon Hogsten, Robert Lee topped Tim Bradley, and Jacob Guffin beat Matt Gulley during a night of entertaining bouts.

