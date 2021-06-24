HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Original Toughman Contest, normally held each January here, was scrapped in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mountain Health Arena closed in March 2020 as one of the COVID-19 casualties and didn’t reopen until mid-April this year with the West Virginia high school wrestling state tournament.
Toughman promoter Jerry Thomas didn’t give up or in and has scheduled the 33rd annual Huntington Toughman Contest for Friday and Saturday at Mountain Health Arena. Bell time each night is 7 p.m.
Event participation is open to men and women. Divisions for each are heavyweight, cruiserweight, middleweight, welterweight and lightweight. Prize money up to $17,000 available plus Toughman jackets to winners and the ring girl contest winner.
Despite it being the first days of summer, entry totals for the men’s divisions have good numbers. Women’s division entries are on the light side for now.
Tickets are $31 for general admission and $41 reserved. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster outlets as well.
The show also will be available on pay-per-view at $19.99. Order at wvtoughman.com.