Contestant Caleb Ellis defeats his opponent Stephen Curd on opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest takes place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Contestant Darryn Garnes, left, fights Cadin Walters on opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest takes place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Contestant Darryn Garnes, left, lands a punch on his opponent Cadin Walters on opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest takes place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Contestant Caleb Ellis defeats his opponent Stephen Curd on opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest takes place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Contestant Darryn Garnes, left, fights Cadin Walters on opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest takes place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Contestant Darryn Garnes, left, lands a punch on his opponent Cadin Walters on opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest takes place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
The Tri-State Original Toughman Contest crowned champions Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena. The two-day event concluded with men’s and women’s bouts. Due to deadline conflicts, complete coverage will appear in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.