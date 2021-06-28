HUNTINGTON — Seven champions were crowned Saturday night in the 33rd annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest on Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena.
Heather McDonald and Justice Lephew won women’s titles. McDonald won by TKO in the first round against Barbara Lawson at lightweight. Lephew got the decision over Gabriella Rodriguez at welterweight. The champ is a whitewater raft guide and in from Rainelle, West Virginia. This is her third Toughman title this season. The other two came in shows in Parkersburg and Clarksburg.
For the men
Garrett Parsons won by split decision over Brittni Vaughn at lightweight.
Brendan Kelly got a second-round TKO over Corey Robertson at welterweight when Robertson could not come out for the third round.
At middleweight, Hunter Meade won by third-round TKO over Aaron Shull.
At cruiserweight, Daniel Bryant won by decision over Anthony Melbar. The champ is from Lexington, Kentucky. His mom is former Toughwoman and pro boxer Nikki (Eplion) Bryant. She was in attendance.
Jake Williams, a Chippendale dancer from Portsmouth, Ohio, won at heavyweight over Joseph McDavid.
The event normally is held each January here, but got scrapped this January due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Several COVID-19 protocols are still being observed.
Mountain Health Arena closed in March 2020 as one of the COVID-19 casualties and didn’t reopen until mid-April this year with the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament.
Prize money up to $17,000 was distributed plus Toughman jackets to winners and the Ring Girl Contest winner.