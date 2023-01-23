HUNTINGTON — In one calendar year, the Marshall men’s basketball team has flipped the script.
Through 21 games, the Herd is 17-4 overall, which is more than double the number of wins the team had through the same number of games last season (8-13 overall).
There are stark differences between this year’s team and the previous, but perhaps the biggest difference is the intensity which with they play, an attribute put on display last week with two close wins on the road.
The key word in there is “win.”
Last year, the Herd went 3-11 on the road and never won consecutive games away from the Cam Henderson Center. Fast forward a year, and Marshall is 5-3, returning home with two gritty victories.
It didn’t matter that Arkansas State had twice resurrected itself Saturday when Marshall jumped out to double-digit leads in the second half, the Herd continued to push and then scored the first 13 points in overtime to put the game out of reach, picking up a fifth straight victory and moving to 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.
“It just makes me smile. I mean, last year we probably don’t win that game,” said Andrew Taylor, who averaged 23.5 points in Marshall’s two road wins last week. “It just feels good to know that (the team will) go the full 40 minutes, maybe make some mistakes but they are still going to go out there an give it their best effort.”
Through eight games in Conference USA play last year, Marshall was 1-7, having just snapped a 10-game losing streak to move to 8-13 on the year with and 84-81 win at home over UAB who was 17-4 entering the matchup.
In that game, Taylor scored 15 and Obinna Anochili-Killen logged a double-double, leading the Herd in both points (23) and rebound (11).
There are plenty of new contributors this season, but the bones from last year (Anochili-Killen, Taylor, Taevion Kinsey) have remained — and made it their mission to not relive the perils of the 2021-22 season when they went 12-21 overall and won only four league games.
Head coach Dan D’Antoni wouldn’t expand on Taylor’s comment that last year’s team wouldn’t win close games on the road like they did at Texas State and Arkansas State Thursday and Saturday.
“I never look back. I’m not going to answer that question because it wouldn’t be fair to my players from last year. I’m not doing that,” D’Antoni said, redirecting the conversation to this year’s team. “This team doesn’t wilt. They aren’t going to back off and it was a good win for us. Anytime you can win on the road, it’s good.”
Marshall returns home this week for matchups with Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Both games are scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Herd is currently in a three-way tie for first place with Louisiana and Southern Miss. ULM is only one game back of that trio and is one of three teams within a game of first place, joining Troy and Georgia Southern.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
