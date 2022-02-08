It’s tournament time for West Virginia and Huntington for state, local and youth bowling events.
The West Virginia State USBC Open is down for March-April at Mountaineer Lanes in Bluefield. Dates are March 19-20, 26-27 and April 2-3, 9-10 and 23-24. No bowling Easter weekend. March 7 is entry deadline.
Team event shifts on Sundays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Singles-doubles on Saturdays at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Entry fee $30 per event and $5 optional all-events. Late entries accepted up to March 14 prior to the start of the event. Additional $25 charge. Entry forms at Strike Zone Bowling Center or bowlwv.com.
The West Virginia State Women’s Tournament is May 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22 at Fairmont Bowling Center in Fairmont. More info at www.bowlwv.com.
West Virginia State Youth USBC Open (handicap) set for March 5-6 at Mountaineer Lanes. Squad times 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entry deadline Feb. 14. Fee is $35. Divisions are U8, U10, U12, U15 and & U18.
The West Virginia State USBC Pepsi Open (scratch) is March 12-13 at Mountaineer. Entry fee $40. Deadline is Feb. 14. Start time Saturday is 9 a.m. Finals Sunday at 9 p.m.
Closer to home, the Huntington USBC Senior Championships are March 8, 15 and 22 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Team event March 8. Doubles March 15. Singles March 22. Strike Zone and Huntington Bowling Association are sponsors. Entry fee $10 per event and $5 for all events. Entry deadline March 1 at 10 p.m. Forms are at Strike Zone.
HALL OF FAME: Nominations being accepted for West Virginia State USBC Hall of Fame. Nominations due by May 1. Forms available at www.bowlwv.com.
MAJOR NO. 14: Jason Belmonte, the two-handed star from Australia, now has 14 major championships to his credit. He got the latest last Sunday when he beat top seed Sean Rash, 210-202, in the finals of the PBA Players Championship in Euliss, Texas.
Belmonte, finishing on a tough left lane and going with a new ball for the first time, struck on his first shot in the 10th, then got a spare to close out Rash. This was his third PBA Players title and 26th career win. In other stepladder finals, Graham Fach beat Tommy Jones 279-219, Arturo Quintera eliminated Fach 248-204 and then Belmonte ousted Quintero 248-212.
Pros competed in five different regionals to qualify. Belmonte got in by winning four matches to prevail in the West. His scores were 238-246-278-257. That’s 1,019 total pins. Probably the best bowling I’ve seen since competitors had different oil patterns for the right and left lanes. Belmo used urethane on the right and resin on the left. As announcer Randy Pederson pointed out, for four games Belmo never missed the pocket and had either 9 counts or strikes. In a no-tap format, the right-handed would’ve shot 1,200. WOW.