HUNTINGTON — If Shelby Brauckmuller could personally thank everyone who made her stay at Marshall University enjoyable, she would.
Knowing she couldn’t talk with everyone individually, the standout golfer opted to share her gratitude via the newspaper.
“I want to thank everyone at Marshall and in Huntington for all the support through the years,” Brauckmuller said. “I really appreciate them. They have made me feel so welcome here and I truly can’t thank them enough.”
Brauckmiller has graduated, but thanks to a new NCAA rule granting student-athletes an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19 shortening their seasons, she will play next season at the University of South Florida. The Auburndale, Florida, native would loved another year at Marshall, but scholarship limitations didn’t allow for that.
“I talked to our coach at Marshall, but we couldn’t come to an agreement,” Brauckmuler said, adding that she loves Herd coach Brooke Burkhammer.
“I’m so excited to have played for coach Burkhammer,” Brauckmuller said. “I’m happy to have had her as a coach.”
Brauckmuller said more than 20 schools contacted her after she entered the transfer portal and that South Florida was the first.
“It’s a huge blessing to get to play another season,” Brauckmuller said. “It’s close to home, too, and that’s a positive.”
Brauckmuller is from Auburndale, Florida, about 48 miles from USF’s Tampa campus.
It’s easy to see why the Bulls wanted Brauckmuller. Her stroke average was 75.88 last season and she shot a season-best 69 in the GolfWeek Program Challenge. She tied for medalist honors at the Princess Anne Invitational and was Marshall’s top scorer in three of six tournaments.
Brauckmuller said she looks forward to playing for South Florida, but Marshall always well be special. She said the opportunity to play for the 75 people killed in the 1970 Marshall plane crash was part of what drew her to Huntington.
“Marshall is so amazing,” Brauckmuller said. “The town, the people. Everybody supports you. Everybody cares about you. It’s been an honor to play for the 75.
Brauckmuller said she has been impressed with how Marshall has handled COVID-19, which canceled her final three tournaments.
“Marshall has stepped up,” Brauckmuller said. “It’s such a blessing to have played for the Herd. I thank Huntington for giving me another family.”