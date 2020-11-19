Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On Wednesday, HD Media LLC announced Grant Traylor as the new sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch.

Traylor received a degree in journalism from Marshall University in 2005 and started with The Herald-Dispatch in August 2007. Prior to his time in Huntington, Traylor worked as a sportswriter for the Ashland (Ky.) Daily Independent.

The Wayne, West Virginia, native is a member of the National Sports Media Association, Football Writers Association of America and the United States Basketball Writers Association of America.

Traylor is also the proud father of Kyra Traylor, 13, a student-athlete at Ashland Middle School.

Traylor can be reached by email at gtraylor@hdmediallc.com or by phone at 304-526-2759.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.