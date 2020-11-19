On Wednesday, HD Media LLC announced Grant Traylor as the new sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch.
Traylor received a degree in journalism from Marshall University in 2005 and started with The Herald-Dispatch in August 2007. Prior to his time in Huntington, Traylor worked as a sportswriter for the Ashland (Ky.) Daily Independent.
The Wayne, West Virginia, native is a member of the National Sports Media Association, Football Writers Association of America and the United States Basketball Writers Association of America.
Traylor is also the proud father of Kyra Traylor, 13, a student-athlete at Ashland Middle School.
Traylor can be reached by email at gtraylor@hdmediallc.com or by phone at 304-526-2759.