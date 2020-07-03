HUNTINGTON — Marshall football’s 2021 recruiting class added some bang to its commitment list Friday. Florida tight end Keegan Davis announced in a video on social media that he chose Marshall over Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern.
Davis said the relationships that he’s built with Marshall’s coaching staff — namely, Marshall tight ends coach Kyle Segler — in recent months solidified his decision.
“Honestly, they just showed the most love,” Davis said. “Multiple position coaches on the offensive side of the ball contacted me to make sure I was doing well and to check in on me and the family. And I felt that coach Segler himself, I felt like was the best coach I talked to.”
Davis said Marshall’s utilization of the tight end position and the recent success of those who played the position for the Herd were items that stuck out to him when making his decision.
“I feel like when you watch Marshall, whether they throw the ball or run the ball, the tight end is a main target or main blocker,” Davis said. “The way they run their offense is perfect.”
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Davis possesses size that adds bulk to a position that has consistently been successful. He’s known more as a blocker, but has also shown an ability to catch the ball. Last season, Davis shined in a rivalry matchup with Vero Beach, scoring three touchdowns in an overtime loss.
Davis’ versatility is an asset for the Herd as he’s lined up at tight end, fullback and also has experience as a long-snapper. As the three-score performance against Vero Beach pointed out, Davis said he is at his best in the biggest situations.
“Vero Beach is a huge rivalry game,” Davis said. “I feel like me, personally, I’m a pressure player. I perform the best when that pressure is on.”
Davis added that Marshall has been a school he has followed for some time, even prior to the offer received at the beginning of April. The tight end comes from Treasure Coast High School, which is the same that produced current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Omari Cobb.
“Omari Cobb is almost like a big brother to me so when I talked to him about it, he really made me fall in love with it,” Davis said.
There is also a connection with former Marshall quarterback Eric Kresser that ties Davis to his new program. And, Davis’ grandfather Jay also has in-state ties.
“My Dad’s father is actually from West Virginia,” Davis said. “He went to Poca High School.”
Even from afar, Davis said Marshall has stayed on his radar since he began thinking about college football.
“I’ve always loved Marshall because of the tradition there — not just because of the plane crash, but because everything they do around the program and the fan base,” Davis said.
While current COVID-19 issues shutting down recruiting visits, Davis said he plans to venture to Huntington to visit his new home as soon as the all-clear is given. And he also expects to sign in December.
“I’m not really sure if I’m going to sign early or when,” Davis said. “That’s up for debate right now. I will probably sign as soon as I can.”